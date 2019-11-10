West Mesquite entered Friday with a chance to make the playoffs.
The Wranglers needed a couple of other dominoes to fall, but they knew nothing else would matter if they were unable to walk off the field with a win.
Texarkana Texas High had postseason hopes of its own and refused to cooperate, as they ran out to a big lead and cruised to a 41-14 victory at Tiger Stadium.
As it turns out, West Mesquite (2-8, 2-5) would not have made the playoffs even with a win, as Sherman upset Tyler John Tyler 32-27 and the Wranglers would have been the odd man out in a tiebreaker scenario.
West Mesquite got off on the wrong foot with a turnover and the Tigers turned that into a 23-yard touchdown run by Tra’keci Cooper to take a 7-0 lead.
Texas High made it a two-score game when Kobe Webster caught a 25-yard scoring strike from Rian Cellers.
The Wranglers shot themselves in the foot again late in the first quarter with a turnover and the Tigers cashed that opportunity in with a 33-yard touchdown run by Cooper to push the lead to 20-0 early in the second.
Texas High went back to the air on its next drive, with Cellers and Webster again hooking up, this time on a 43-yard strike and after West Mesquite’s third turnover of the half, Cooper was in the end zone from 11 yards out to make it 34-0 at halftime.
West Mesquite was able to find the end zone twice in the second half, but was unable to mount a serious charge.
