Area soccer teams took some time off this week for Spring Break, and while there are just two matches remaining when they return, there are several questions that still need to be answered in both the 13-5A and 11-6A races.
Here is a look:
13-5A
The West Mesquite boys soccer team made history last season by claiming the first outright district championship in program history.
They enjoyed the feeling so much they went out and duplicated the feat.
The Wranglers clinched the 13-5A championship with a thorough 4-0 victory over rival Poteet on Friday.
West Mesquite (7-0-3, 26 points) not only claimed the district crown, but also the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Josue Murillo scored twice and Jose Estrada and Jesse Velasquez added goals for the Wranglers, with Estrada and Edgar Lopez providing assists.
Though the Wranglers know they are assured the top seed, they do not want to lose momentum next week with matches against Kaufman and the North Forney.
West Mesquite is back in the playoffs for the third consecutive season and has the firepower to make some noise. The Wranglers have outscored their district opponents by a combined score of 32-6 and half of those goals came in one match against Terrell.
West Mesquite has been paced by a trio of offensive standouts. Junior Saavedra leads the team with 17 goals and nine assists, Velasquez has recorded 11 goals and 11 assists and Lopez had tallied 11 goals and a team-high 12 assists.
What is impressive about the Wranglers is their depth, as Estrada (6 goals, 7 assists), Alexis Gonzalez (4 goals, 5 assists), Jiro Robledo (5 goals), Murillo (6 goals, 3 assists) and Elliot Mendoza (3 goals) are other consistent options.
The defense has also been solid with keepers Rodolfo Coronel and Ruben Ortega, and Friday’s shutout was the team’s 11th of the season.
Poteet (5-2-3, 20) was shut out for the first time during the district season.
The Pirates dropped back into third place after Forney (6-2-3, 22) picked up a 6-1 victory over Kaufman.
Angel Ramirez tallied a pair of goals and two assists, Antonio Maurice scored twice, Jackson Gleaves had a goal and an assist and Edwin Jimenez added a goal for the Jackrabbits, who secured their own playoff berth with the victory.
Terrell (5-4-2, 18) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over Lancaster, moving to within one point of idle North Forney (5-2-3, 19).
With two playoff spots secured, that leaves two berths to be decided between Poteet, North Forney and Terrell, but the Tigers have only one match left, while the Pirates and Falcons have two.
Poteet is in good shape to return to the playoffs for the 13th straight season, but there is still a little work to be done.
They can clinch its spot in the playoffs with a regulation win or shootout win against Lancaster on Tuesday, who they defeated 3-0 in the first meeting.
They would like to not leave anything to chance with a season finale date against Terrell on Mar. 20. The Pirates won the first meeting, but it was a tight affair before they pulled out a 1-0 win.
North Forney has a tough closing stretch, playing at Forney and then hosting West Mesquite. The Falcons dropped a pair of one-goal matches to that pair earlier in the season.
If North Forney loses those matches, they can still make the playoffs if Poteet is able to defeat Terrell in regulation.
11-6A
The battle for the final playoff berth in 11-6A heated up on Friday as Tyler Lee (4-3-3, 16) pulled into a tie for fourth place with Rockwall (5-5-1, 16) with a 3-2 victory in their head-to-head meeting.
Noe Robles scored twice and Neri Ruiz also recorded a goal. Robles, Ruiz and Greg Zarcone had assists.
Longview (7-2-1, 23) moved to within one point of idle Mesquite (6-0-4, 24) at the top of the standings, as Jesus Galvan scored a pair of goals in a 2-1 victory over North Mesquite.
The Skeeters and Lobos have a date in the regular season finale in Longview. Prior to that, Mesquite plays at Rockwall and the Lobos host Tyler Lee on Tuesday.
Looking back at the first round of the district season, the Skeeters and Yellowjackets combined for eight goals before Mesquite finally prevailed in a shootout, where Longview edged out a 2-1 overtime win over Tyler Lee.
The Skeeters then picked up a 3-2 win over Longview a few nights later in one of the best matches of the season.
Rockwall-Heath (6-4-1, 20) wrapped up its playoff berth with a 2-0 win over Horn.
Nate Brenner and Chris Rodriguez scored goals, with Zach Seibert assisting on both goals. Henderson Bonilla and Eli Finley teamed up on the shutout in goal.
The Hawks have a bye on Tuesday and close the season against North Mesquite.
Tyler Lee might have the best chance at claiming the fourth spot. Though both contenders have tough matches coming out of the break, Rockwall will not have a chance to pick up points next Friday with its bye, while the Red Raiders have a date with a Horn team they defeated 2-1 in the first meeting.
