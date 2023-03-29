It was a season to remember for Mesquite ISD boys basketball, with four of the five programs qualifying for the playoffs.
That included all three out of 12-5A, as West Mesquite, North Mesquite and Poteet each punched postseason tickets.
The Wranglers and Stallions shared the district championship. It was the first district title for West Mesquite since 2016, and for North Mesquite, it was history, as it claimed the first title in program history.
Based on those accomplishments, it is not a surprise that the Wranglers, Stallions, as well as Poteet, were well-represented on the all-district team.
West Mesquite claimed the top individual honor, as sophomore Demetris Ballard was voted as the 12-5A most valuable player.
Ballard was one of the most efficient shooters in the area and averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.
Ballard has two more years with the Wranglers, as do another pair of sophomore first-teamers in Da’Myuis Williams and Isaiah Martin.
Martin was a solid outside shooter who averaged nine points per game, while the versatile Williams recorded eight points, four assists and four steals per contest.
The Wranglers had three more players recognized who are expected to return next season.
Sophomore Victor Dimas was a second-team honoree, who registered eight points, seven rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal per game.
Junior Marvin McGee scored six points and pulled down three boards per contest and junior Keyshaun McGee was selected as an honorable mention.
Another superlative went to Phillip Randall, who was named co-coach of the year along with North Mesquite’s Hollis Johnson.
Johnson guided the Stallions back to the playoffs and their share of the 12-5A championship was the program’s first since 2004.
Freshman Micah Vaughn made an immediate impact and his efforts were recognized by the rest of the district as he was chosen as the 12-5A newcomer of the year. Vaughn tallied 10.0 points, pulled down 3.0 rebounds and dished out 2.0 assists per game.
Joining Vaughn on the first team is a trio of seniors. Ty Woodson averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and shot nearly 50 percent (36-of-77) from behind the 3-point line. Jones recorded 8.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game, while the 6-6 Seifert was a presence both offensively and defensively.
Poteet returned to the playoffs for the second straight season and had six players recognized on the team.
That included one superlative award winner, as senior Preston Conlee was voted as the co-defensive player of the year. Conlee was the anchor of one of the stingiest defenses in the area, as the Pirates gave up only 41.9 points per game.
Sophomore Bradin Hejny was selected to the first team, as he averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
Junior Josh Hobbs recorded 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals to earn a spot on the second team, where he was joined by sophomore J.J. Lewis, who had 5.2 points, 3.3 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Junior Cam Willis and sophomore Dwayne Moten were honorable mention selections, giving the Pirates five all-district performers who are expected to return next season.
Among the other major awards, Seagoville’s Daniel Cervantes was picked as the offensive player of the year and Bryan Adams’ Aviyon Bell was voted as the co-defensive player of the year.
12-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Demetris Ballard So. West Mesquite
Offensive Player of the Year
Daniel Cervantes Seagoville
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Aviyon Bell Bryan Adams
Preston Conlee Sr. Poteet
Newcomer of the Year
Micah Vaughn Fr. North Mesquite
Co-Coaches of the Year
Hollis Johnson North Mesquite
Phillip Randall West Mesquite
First Team
Ty Woodson Sr. North Mesquite
T.J. Jones Sr. North Mesquite
Josh Seifert Sr. North Mesquite
Da’Myuis Williams So. West Mesquite
Isaiah Martin So. West Mesquite
Bradin Hejny So. Poteet
William Seuss Spruce
Jamal Diggins Spruce
Jonathan Briscoe Bryan Adams
Keiontay Marsh Bryan Adams
Jayden Willis Samuell
Second Team
Victor Dimas So. West Mesquite
Marvin McGee Jr. West Mesquite
J.J. Lewis So. Poteet
Josh Hobbs Jr. Poteet
Honorable Mention
Keyshaun McGee Jr. West Mesquite
Cam Willis Jr. Poteet
Dwayne Moten So. Poteet
