It was not too long ago that West Mesquite was one of the most dominant teams in the area.
From 2005-2016, the Wranglers made the playoffs every season and won nine district championships.
Things have not gone as smoothly recently, as they have not made the postseason since, but West Mesquite appears to be back on an upward trajectory.
The latest example came on Tuesday when they jumped to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-26 road victory over South Garland.
“I think as we’re getting ready to go into district, we’re making a lot of really good progress,” West Mesquite head coach Lindsey Reid said. “We’re nowhere where we need to be by any means, but I think we’ve seen us get better every game and that is all you want as a coach this time of year."
The Wranglers led 18-10 after one quarter and then held South Garland to just one field goal in the second to build a commanding 32-13 halftime lead.
West Mesquite controlled the tempo on the outside and also on the interior, where it held a 38-27 rebounding advantage.
The Colonels were able to hit a few tough shots in the early going, but even those looks were hard to come by as the game progressed. The Wranglers held South Garland to just 1-of-11 on 3-point attempts and to 16 percent shooting overall (4-of-25) during the final three quarters.
“I think it is all about the process we have to learn in doing the little things that make a difference between us winning and losing and you saw it tonight,” Reid said. “We took care of the small little details that aren’t always important to us, or that haven’t been important to us … and when we do that we are a really good team and I’d match us up against anyone when we pay attention to the details.”
West Mesquite set a balanced tone from the start, as Jatalyah Williams-Gayla knocked down a perimeter jumper and Tiffany Ikwumere, who recorded a game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds, scored twice inside.
The Colonels traded baskets early on, but could not maintain the consistency the Wranglers displayed.
Ikwumere and Williams-Gayla converted inside, Shamaria Henry drained a 3-pointer and Naja Bollin hit consecutive baskets as part of a 12-0 run to open a 18-6 lead.
Bollin and Henry made layups to start the second quarter and West Mesquite held South Garland without a field goal for more than four minutes as they extended their advantage. Ikwumere and Joy Anderson each got inside for scores late to push it to 32-13 at the break.
The Wrangler defense did not let up in the second half, once again holding South Garland without any points for more than four minutes in the third quarter, as they took a 44-18 lead into the fourth and they were able to cruise from there.
In addition to Ikwumere’s big night, Henry was also in double figures with 11 points, to go along with six rebounds, while Williams-Gayla, Bollin and Rabitu Salami each added six.
West Mesquite has one more district tune-up with a tough game against Rockwall-Heath on Friday before hosting Terrell in the 13-5A opener on Tuesday.
Unlike their dominant stretch when they wore a target on their chests, the Wranglers are considered underdogs heading into district, but they feel as if they are on the right path toward returning to the success they have enjoyed in the past.
“The kids we have that step on the floor since I came to West Mesquite have been the hardest working kids I have ever coached, even when I coached in college,” Reid said. “They have been willing to do anything that is asked and it has paid off. It hasn’t been an overnight process, but anything I ask, if I ask them to run through the wall, they do it, and that is why we are having some success now is from them putting in the work.”
