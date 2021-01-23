Highland Park and Longview dominated the 7-5A Division I football season.
The two teams rolled through their district opposition, with the exception of their head-to-head meeting, which saw the Scots prevail in a hard-fought 18-13 win.
Both would make runs in the playoffs that came to an end at the hands of state finalist Denton Ryan—Longview in the regional semifinals and Highland Park in the regional championship.
So it is little surprise that the 7-5A Division I all-district football team reflected what happened on the field.
The Scots and Lobos combined to claim 33 of the 45 spots on the first team, including all seven superlative awards.
West Mesquite went 1-9 in its first season under head coach Frank Sandoval, but the Wranglers were much better than their record indicated, with four of those losses coming by single digits.
West Mesquite had one first-team selection in senior Austin Stout, who was actually a two-time representative after being selected at both kicker and punter.
Senior offensive lineman Lenny Medrano was voted to the second team and senior safety Jhi’Ron Randall was chosen to the second-team defense.
Highland Park senior quarterback Brayden Schager is the 7-5A Division I most valuable player. Schager, who is committed to Hawaii, completed 186-of-302 passes for 3,102 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.
Junior kicker Jack Stone was named the special teams player of the year, while Randy Allen once again received coach of the year honors, as the four-time state champion guided the Scots to an 11-1 record, marking the 20th time in 22 seasons they have won at least 10 games.
Longview captured the other four superlative awards, including offensive player of the year Kaden Meredith. The senior running back had 179 carries for 1,367 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Senior Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson was tabbed defensive player of the year. Sophomore wide receiver Jalen Hale, who had a breakout season with 37 receptions for 652 yards and nine touchdowns, was named offensive newcomer of the year, while fellow sophomore Ta’Darion Boone claimed defensive newcomer of the year honors.
Highland Park had eight players named to the first-team offense, including five lineman, and eight more on the defensive side, while Longview had 10 additional first-team selections.
7-5A Division I Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Brayden Schager Sr. Highland Park
Offensive Player of the Year
Kaden Meredith Sr. Longview
Defensive Player of the Year
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson Sr. Longview
Special Teams Player of the Year
Jack Stone Jr. Highland Park
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Jalen Hale So. Longview
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Ta’Darion Boone So. Longview
Coach of the Year
Randy Allen Highland Park
First Team Offense
Tate Bethel Sr. QB Sherman
Benji Omayebu Sr. RB Sherman
Brooks Bond Sr. RB Highland Park
Markevion Haynes Sr. FB Longview
J.J. Henry Sr. WR McKinney North
Benji Omayebu Sr. WR Sherman
Will Pettijohn Sr. WR Highland Park
Crockett Corwin Sr. WR Highland Park
Sean Husband Sr. WR Sherman
Austin Pencheon Sr. TE Longview
Will Gibson Sr. C Highland Park
Jack Leyrer Sr. OL Highland Park
Henry Hagenbuch Sr. OL Highland Park
Sam Morse Sr. OL Highland Park
Tavion Sterling Sr. OL Longview
Grant Gibson Jr. OL Highland Park
Matt Parks Sr. OL Sherman
Austin Stout Sr. K West Mesquite
First Team Defense
Joe Jones Sr. DT Longview
Bryant Arthur Sr. DT Longview
Isaiah Pedack Sr. DT Highland Park
Trevor Tamplin Sr. DE Longview
Jack Curtis Jr. DE Highland Park
Jahkamian Carr Sr. DE Longview
Laqualon Hale Sr. ILB Longview
Marshall Landwehr Sr. ILB Highland Park
Patrick Turner Sr. ILB Highland Park
George Wright Jr. OLB Highland Park
Henry Diehl Sr. OLB Highland Park
Mathias Coleman Sr. OLB Sherman
Tyree Hale Sr. S Longview
Travion Ates Sr. S Tyler
Walker Cobb Sr. S Highland Park
Jacobie Williams Sr. CB Longview
Carson Cooper Sr. CB McKinney North
Johnny Herring Sr. CB Highland Park
Braiden Speed Sr. CB Sherman
Austin Stout Sr. P West Mesquite
Second Team Offense
Terrell Washington So. QB Wylie East
Christian Johnson Sr. RB Wylie East
Christian Reeves Jr. RB Highland Park
Andrew Nehrbass Sr. FB Sherman
Anthony Ghobriel Sr. FB Highland Park
John Rutledge Jr. WR Highland Park
Makavion Potts So. WR Tyler
Grayson Schrank So. WR Highland Park
Montrell Wade So. WR Tyler
Ja’Davion Lacy So. WR Tyler
Dylan Frazier Jr. TE McKinney North
Connor Cox Jr. C Longview
De’Qualin Vaughn Jr. OL Longview
Seteye Akpabio Jr. OL McKinney North
Reggie Brooks Sr. OL Wylie East
Lenny Medrano Sr. OL West Mesquite
Ashton Williams Sr. OL Tyler
Brandon Nelson Sr. OL McKinney North
Tyler Huettel Sr. K McKinney North
Second Team Defense
Keyon Davis Sr. DT McKinney North
Reggie Brooks Sr. DT Wylie East
Will Schulmeistrat Sr. DT Wylie East
Cameron Laurie Sr. DE Highland Park
Dylan Frazier Jr. DE McKinney North
Preston Johnson Sr. DE Tyler
Devean Isaac Jr. ILB Longview
Brandon Bonilla Sr. ILB Sherman
Jake McClain Jr. ILB McKinney North
Marquise Alexander Jr. OLB McKinney North
Alijah Johnson Sr. OLB Tyler
Jacques Jones Sr. OLB Tyler
Jeffrey Banks Sr. S Sherman
Jhi’Ron Randall Sr. S West Mesquite
Garrison Vincent Sr. S Highland Park
Keelan Erwin Sr. CB Tyler
Ford Frazar Sr. CB Highland Park
Cade Dorethy Sr. CB Wylie East
Tyler Huettel Sr. P McKinney North
