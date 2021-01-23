WEST MESQUITE FOOTBALL AUSTIN STOUT

West Mesquite senior Austin Stout was named to the 7-5A Division I all-district first team at both kicker and punter.

 Photo Courtesy of @wmhsboosterclub

Highland Park and Longview dominated the 7-5A Division I football season.

The two teams rolled through their district opposition, with the exception of their head-to-head meeting, which saw the Scots prevail in a hard-fought 18-13 win.

Both would make runs in the playoffs that came to an end at the hands of state finalist Denton Ryan—Longview in the regional semifinals and Highland Park in the regional championship.

So it is little surprise that the 7-5A Division I all-district football team reflected what happened on the field.

The Scots and Lobos combined to claim 33 of the 45 spots on the first team, including all seven superlative awards.

West Mesquite went 1-9 in its first season under head coach Frank Sandoval, but the Wranglers were much better than their record indicated, with four of those losses coming by single digits.

West Mesquite had one first-team selection in senior Austin Stout, who was actually a two-time representative after being selected at both kicker and punter.

Senior offensive lineman Lenny Medrano was voted to the second team and senior safety Jhi’Ron Randall was chosen to the second-team defense.

Highland Park senior quarterback Brayden Schager is the 7-5A Division I most valuable player. Schager, who is committed to Hawaii, completed 186-of-302 passes for 3,102 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

Junior kicker Jack Stone was named the special teams player of the year, while Randy Allen once again received coach of the year honors, as the four-time state champion guided the Scots to an 11-1 record, marking the 20th time in 22 seasons they have won at least 10 games.

Longview captured the other four superlative awards, including offensive player of the year Kaden Meredith. The senior running back had 179 carries for 1,367 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Senior Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson was tabbed defensive player of the year. Sophomore wide receiver Jalen Hale, who had a breakout season with 37 receptions for 652 yards and nine touchdowns, was named offensive newcomer of the year, while fellow sophomore Ta’Darion Boone claimed defensive newcomer of the year honors.

Highland Park had eight players named to the first-team offense, including five lineman, and eight more on the defensive side, while Longview had 10 additional first-team selections.

7-5A Division I Football All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Brayden Schager  Sr.     Highland Park

Offensive Player of the Year

Kaden Meredith   Sr.     Longview

Defensive Player of the Year

Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson     Sr.     Longview

Special Teams Player of the Year

Jack Stone  Jr.      Highland Park

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Jalen Hale   So.    Longview

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Ta’Darion Boone So.    Longview

Coach of the Year

Randy Allen                   Highland Park

First Team Offense

Tate Bethel Sr.     QB    Sherman

Benji Omayebu    Sr.     RB    Sherman

Brooks Bond        Sr.     RB    Highland Park

Markevion Haynes        Sr.     FB     Longview

J.J. Henry   Sr.     WR   McKinney North

Benji Omayebu    Sr.     WR   Sherman

Will Pettijohn       Sr.     WR   Highland Park

Crockett Corwin  Sr.     WR   Highland Park

Sean Husband      Sr.     WR   Sherman

Austin Pencheon  Sr.     TE     Longview

Will Gibson          Sr.     C       Highland Park

Jack Leyrer Sr.     OL     Highland Park

Henry Hagenbuch Sr.     OL     Highland Park

Sam Morse Sr.     OL     Highland Park

Tavion Sterling    Sr.     OL     Longview

Grant Gibson       Jr.      OL     Highland Park

Matt Parks  Sr.     OL     Sherman

Austin Stout         Sr.     K       West Mesquite

First Team Defense

Joe Jones    Sr.     DT    Longview

Bryant Arthur      Sr.     DT    Longview

Isaiah Pedack       Sr.     DT    Highland Park

Trevor Tamplin    Sr.     DE    Longview

Jack Curtis Jr.      DE    Highland Park

Jahkamian Carr    Sr.     DE    Longview

Laqualon Hale      Sr.     ILB    Longview

Marshall Landwehr        Sr.     ILB    Highland Park

Patrick Turner      Sr.     ILB    Highland Park

George Wright      Jr.      OLB  Highland Park

Henry Diehl          Sr.     OLB  Highland Park

Mathias Coleman Sr.     OLB  Sherman

Tyree Hale  Sr.     S       Longview

Travion Ates        Sr.     S       Tyler

Walker Cobb        Sr.     S       Highland Park

Jacobie Williams  Sr.     CB    Longview

Carson Cooper     Sr.     CB    McKinney North

Johnny Herring    Sr.     CB    Highland Park

Braiden Speed      Sr.     CB    Sherman

Austin Stout         Sr.     P       West Mesquite

Second Team Offense

Terrell Washington        So.    QB    Wylie East

Christian Johnson          Sr.     RB    Wylie East

Christian Reeves  Jr.      RB    Highland Park

Andrew Nehrbass Sr.     FB     Sherman

Anthony Ghobriel          Sr.     FB     Highland Park

John Rutledge      Jr.      WR   Highland Park

Makavion Potts    So.    WR   Tyler

Grayson Schrank So.    WR   Highland Park

Montrell Wade     So.    WR   Tyler

Ja’Davion Lacy    So.    WR   Tyler

Dylan Frazier       Jr.      TE     McKinney North

Connor Cox         Jr.      C       Longview

De’Qualin Vaughn         Jr.      OL     Longview

Seteye Akpabio    Jr.      OL     McKinney North

Reggie Brooks      Sr.     OL     Wylie East

Lenny Medrano    Sr.     OL     West Mesquite

Ashton Williams  Sr.     OL     Tyler

Brandon Nelson   Sr.     OL     McKinney North

Tyler Huettel        Sr.     K       McKinney North

Second Team Defense

Keyon Davis        Sr.     DT    McKinney North

Reggie Brooks      Sr.     DT    Wylie East

Will Schulmeistrat         Sr.     DT    Wylie East

Cameron Laurie   Sr.     DE    Highland Park

Dylan Frazier       Jr.      DE    McKinney North

Preston Johnson   Sr.     DE    Tyler

Devean Isaac        Jr.      ILB    Longview

Brandon Bonilla   Sr.     ILB    Sherman

Jake McClain       Jr.      ILB    McKinney North

Marquise Alexander      Jr.      OLB  McKinney North

Alijah Johnson     Sr.     OLB  Tyler

Jacques Jones       Sr.     OLB  Tyler

Jeffrey Banks       Sr.     S       Sherman

Jhi’Ron Randall   Sr.     S       West Mesquite

Garrison Vincent  Sr.     S       Highland Park

Keelan Erwin       Sr.     CB    Tyler

Ford Frazar Sr.     CB    Highland Park

Cade Dorethy       Sr.     CB    Wylie East

Tyler Huettel        Sr.     P       McKinney North

