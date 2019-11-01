West Mesquite has been flying under the radar for much of the season, but made a big statement a week ago with its 31-17 victory over cross-town rival Poteet.
The Wranglers (2-6, 2-2 in 7-5A Division I) will look to build on that win when they host Sherman (4-4, 1-3) at 7 p.m. tonight at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings continues to get better as the season progresses. Jennings has now completed 115-of-193 attempts for 1,461 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Senior Ty Jordan continues to be one of the most electric players in the area, rushing for 540 yards and six touchdowns and leading the team with 43 receptions for 462 yards and four scores.
The Wranglers have also had other players make big plays in recent weeks, as well, with D’Erian Mitchell (16-269, 3 TDs), who had a 66-yard score last week, Tajyrian Turner (11-124, 2 TDs), Ja’Kobe Walton (8-168, 4 TDs) and Nicolas Walton (7-160, 2 TDs).
The West Mesquite defense came up big a week ago, holding Poteet to 319 yards and forcing three turnovers, including a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jose Torres.
Sherman entered 7-5A Division I on a three-game winning streak, but dropped its first three district games before bouncing back with a 42-14 win over Wylie East last week.
The Bearcats did a good job defensively, holding the Raiders to just 177 yards of total offense and intercepting a pair of passes.
Running back Mike Brown did the heavy lifting, rushing 23 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Tate Bethel was an efficient 14-of-19 passing for 131 yards, with Sean Husband making five catches and Jacoby Hunt hauling in four receptions.
Last season, Jordan rushed for 175 yards and five touchdowns as the Wranglers rallied for a 33-27 victory.
