WEST MESQUITE FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Tim Flores, BuzzzPhotos.com

West Mesquite got off to a strong start, but unfortunately it did not last, as Hutto went on to a 41-21 victory on Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.

It took the Wranglers less than a minute to get on the scoreboard as Ty Jordan had a 8-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.

The Hippos responded with 41 straight points.

Jordan Phoenix returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown, Mekhi Kimble had a short touchdown run and Pheonix then caught a 3-yard scoring pass from Grayson Doggett to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Kimble broke free for scoring runs of 68 and 26 yards in the third quarter and Kendall Williams had a 19-yard touchdown early in the fourth to push it to 41-7.

The Wranglers never quit, as Jordan caught a 11-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Jennings and scored again on a 1-yard run to close to within 41-21 but that was as close as it would get.

