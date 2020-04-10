Spread the Love campaign kicks off with $1,000 donation by Mesquite AMBUCS

In recognition of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, on April 2 the Mesquite AMBUCS club made a $1,000 donation to the City of Mesquite’s Spread the Love food drive. The annual program raises peanut butter and jelly donations or financial sponsorships to buy the food. All contributions are shared with both local food pantries, Sharing Life Community Outreach and Mesquite Social Services to serve children during the summer who are living in food insecure environments.
Spread the Love runs from April to August each year and provides aid to children in Mesquite who typically are on free or reduced meal programs during the school year. The campaign started in 2016 and has raised thousands of dollars in sponsorships as well as hundreds of pounds of donated peanut butter and jelly for the food pantries. The food pantries distribute the contributions to their clients. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are identified as a healthy and safe meal children can make at home for themselves.
The City of Mesquite received the 2017 Community Impact award from Sharing Life Community Outreach for the Spread the Love campaign.
“It has been very successful. We now count on this program to feed our kids over the summer. It is a phenomenal program. They have literally spread the love all over Mesquite," said Teresa Jackson, executive director of Sharing Life Community Outreach.
Financial sponsorships can be sent to Spread the Love, c/o Communications and Marketing Department, City of Mesquite, 1515 N. Galloway Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75149. Donations of peanut butter and jelly can be scheduled by contacting the department at 972-329-8319.
