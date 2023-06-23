With increased demand for Star Transit’s on-demand services, the Kaufman-based agency is looking at a public-private partnership with Lyft to better serve the Mesquite community.
At a Monday city council workshop, Kim Britton, Star Transit’s deputy director, told council about how the demand for Star Now, a same day, on-demand service provided by Star Transit, has seen a significant increase from 236 trips on a monthly basis in 2019 to 1,756 trips each month in 2023.
With an increased demand, the transit agency has also seen an increase in wait time, reaching 40 minutes on average. Because of the increased wait time, Star Transit has seen more cancellations compared to previous years, Britton said.
Recently, Star Transit partnered with Lyft to help other communities lower wait times and increase the number of trips. Britton told council that in Star Transit’s public-private pilot program in DeSoto, wait times decreased from an average 30 minutes to an average 13 minutes. Costs for Lyft rides remained the same as Star Transit fares. Because more drivers were available in the community, net costs decreased, Britton said.
Star Transit presented three options for the city to consider if they chose to partner with Lyft:
Option A would allow Star to utilize Lyft Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It would have an estimated $50,000 cost to the city with an estimated average 40 trips per day with a 30-minute wait time.
Option B would allow Star to partner with Lyft from Monday through Saturday in the early morning and late evening hours. This would come at an estimated cost of $30,000 for the city, with an estimated 20 trips per day and 20-minute wait time.
Option C would include a partnership with Lyft, limiting its use to the DART Lawnview Station and the Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center. This would cost the city about $25,000 with a estimated 15 trips per day and 10-minute wait time for users.
Some of the limitations with Lyft is that it only services commuters 18 and older, it only relies on credit card transactions and it requires Star Transit users to agree to its terms and conditions.
More discussions regarding this partnership will continue as the city puts together its 2023-2024 budget.
