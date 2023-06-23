Star Trasit.jfif

With an increased demand, the transit agency has also seen an increase in wait time, reaching 40 minutes on average.

 City of Mesquite

With increased demand for Star Transit’s on-demand services, the Kaufman-based agency is looking at a public-private partnership with Lyft to better serve the Mesquite community.

At a Monday city council workshop, Kim Britton, Star Transit’s deputy director, told council about how the demand for Star Now, a same day, on-demand service provided by Star Transit, has seen a significant increase from 236 trips on a monthly basis in 2019 to 1,756 trips each month in 2023.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

