STAR Transit Easter weekend

In observance of Easter weekend, STAR Transit’s admin offices will be closed and will not operate transit service Good Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 nor Easter Sunday, April 12. This includes demand response, STARNow and all fixed routes. Service will resume Monday at the regularly scheduled times. For more information, call 877-631-5278, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or visit www.STARtransit.org.

