STAR Transit Easter weekend

In observance of Easter weekend, STAR Transit’s admin offices will be closed and will not operate transit service Good Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 nor Easter Sunday, April 12. This includes demand response, STARNow and all fixed routes. Service will resume Monday at the regularly scheduled times. For more information, call 877-631-5278, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or visit www.STARtransit.org.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest Podcast
- McKinney ISD schools to remain closed, superintendent encourages kindness
- Gray Elementary teacher brightens students’ day
- Denton County reports fourth death related to COVID-19
- Abbott extends executive order; in-person classes closed through May 4
- Denton County's stay-at-home order extended through April 7
- How to use parks, trails while maintaining social distancing
- Hilton elected to principal association
- Special events in Flower Mound canceled, postponed
What do you think?
Most Popular
-
72 more COVID-19 cases for Dallas County, 8th and 9th death
-
UPDATE: Restraining order denied in McKinney case, suit can still move forward
-
Plano and county COVID-19 update
-
Collin County COVID-19 update
-
Pilot walks away from McKinney plane crash
-
Plano police change operations amid COVID-19
-
How a lieutenant in The Colony helped solve 23-year murder investigation
-
Plano's Chinese-American community raises thousands for hospital supplies
-
Flower Mound temporarily lifting sign restrictions
-
Mesquite Police seek assault suspect
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.