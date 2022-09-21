STAR Transit is expanding its ridership city-wide in the city of Mesquite.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, STAR Transit Deputy Director Kim Britton presented community results from a survey conducted through early July.
Of the 158 responses, the majority of respondents said they wanted faster and more reliable service that is easier to use.
Most respondents said they used STAR Transit for daily uses including shopping, going to work and going medical appointments, Britton said.
The expansion of STAR Transit’s STARNow, the company’s on-demand service, aims to meet the respondents' desires. Instead of having designated drop -ff and pickup locations on a fixed schedule, the on-demand service helps meet a rider’s specific needs. Additionally, STAR Transit will transport riders to DART’s Lawnview station.
As the transit service expands it footprint, it will cost a total of $1.48 million. With $865,083 in CARES Act subsidies and $451,696 STAR Transit subsidies, the net cost to the city will be $166,321.
While the number of users is recovering from the pandemic, ridership is down from around 3,000 rides a month to 600 rides a month. To improve ridership, Council Member Kenny Green proposed that the city market STAR Transit to help increase that ridership and inform residents of the expanded services.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
