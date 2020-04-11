STAR Transit

STAR Transit is temporarily waiving the bag limit normally in place for shopping trips.  This waiver also applies to rides to food pantries and share centers.  For the protection of our riders and drivers, all items must be contained in bags and/or boxes and secured in one of the following ways:

·      Under the seat of the rider where it can be secured by the rider’s feet.

·      Held in the rider’s lap.

·      Seat belted in a seat.

Rolling carts are allowed, as long as items are contained within the cart.  Rolling carts do not include wagons or grocery carts.

In addition to temporarily waiving the bag limit, STAR Transit will provide transportation to riders utilizing contactless shopping services.  This gives riders the option to buy products online and pick them up at their local retailer. 

To book a curbside pickup, call us at 877-631-5278.  Schedulers are available Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.  For the health, safety and well-being of riders, drivers and community, trips are limited to essential jobs, healthcare and access to food. No fares are being collected at this time.

Updates on STAR Transit service and efforts can be found at STARtransit.org or by contacting the Call Center. Updates on service are also posted on STAR Transit’s Facebook page and via Instagram. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments