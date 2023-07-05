Devils Bowl.jpg

Martin Edwards followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Lanny Edwards to become a race car driver. 

 Courtesy of Martin Edwards

A chorus of roaring motors emanates from the Devils Bowl Speedway while drivers vie for first place in the summer series of sprint car racing.

Through Labor Day, the Devils Bowl Speedway in Mesquite will host several races each weekend.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments