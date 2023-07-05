A chorus of roaring motors emanates from the Devils Bowl Speedway while drivers vie for first place in the summer series of sprint car racing.
Through Labor Day, the Devils Bowl Speedway in Mesquite will host several races each weekend.
Located at 1711 Lawson Road, the speedway has been a part of the Mesquite community since 1949. By late 1971, the track was purchased and operated by former racer, Lanny Edwards who had operated and raced on tracks throughout Oklahoma and Northern Texas.
Martin Edwards, the third generation to help maintain and promote the Edwards racing dynasty in Mesquite, took up racing, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.
“I lived on the property near Devils Bowl most my life, so it was an everyday thing for me to be around the racetrack on some type of motorized something,” Edwards said. “I finally got to the point where I wanted to race. It took a little convincing, and once everyone gave the okay, I haven't looked back.”
Edwards recalls his favorite race being the 2014 World of Outlaws sprint race. In addition to being out on the dirt, Edwards said he enjoys watching the races Devils Bowl Speedway has to offer, as well as some of the special events.
“I like our Spring and Winter Nationals and our Fourth of July show,” he said. “That's always a good one because I like fireworks and blowing stuff up. My grandfather always liked fireworks.”
In addition to his racing, Edwards says a lot of work goes into promoting and operating the speedway. From finding sponsors to putting together special events, keeping the grounds well maintained and ensuring the facility is clean, Edwards said one is required to be a jack of all trades.
“There's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don't realize,” he said. “The most rewarding part about promoting the track is the thanks you get from people from time to time, whether it's on social media or face to face. When they say, 'thank you,' it means a lot.”
With less attention on local dirt tracks, Edwards said it has become more difficult to engage younger audiences.
“Kids and young adults aren't necessarily into cars like they used to be,” he said. “Trying to get people to come out in the heat during the summer also makes it challenging to find new fans.”
Despite the recent challenge in engaging new audience members, Edwards said the speedway has seen a recent uptick in engagement from NASCAR drivers as they transition to racing on dirt tracks.
