Sunnyvale Fire and EMS along with police personnel are on the scene of a fatality accident late Wednesday morning, January 4.

The accident occurred on eastbound Highway 80, east of Collins Road. Emergency personnel are asking for motorists to avoid the area.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments