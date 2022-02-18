The Mesquite Police Department identified a dead suspect from an officer-involved shooting as Joseph Butler, a 40-year-old from Wichita Falls with multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest including a parole violation.
On Jan. 31, Mesquite police officers were notified of a suspect in Mesquite that showed an active warrant for evading from a neighboring police department, according to a department press release.
At around 8:30 p.m. while on routine patrol, a Mesquite police officer identified the suspect vehicle at an apartment complex in the 800 block of I-30 in Mesquite, according to a press release from the department. The suspect was in the car, and the officer attempted to make contact. The suspect fled from the vehicle, and the officer pursued on foot.
While fleeing from the officer, the suspect shot multiple rounds at the pursuing officer, police said. The officer returned fire striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he died.
The shooting is still under investigation. The Mesquite Police Department released the officer's body and car camera footage.
