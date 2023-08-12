Police Report Graphic
WFAA reports a suspect is in custody after a reported shooting Saturday evening inside Town East Mall in Mesquite which left one person injured.

Mesquite police said officers were dispatched to the mall at about 6:46 p.m. and quickly found and arrested the suspect.


