Suspects Arrested for Car Burglary

Mesquite police officers responded to a suspicious activity call in the 200 Block of Toler Drive in the early morning on Dec. 10.
The initial caller advised that she had received a motion notification from her camera, and upon looking at the camera, she saw a male subject in a hoodie at her garage door.
While checking the area, officers noticed a dome light on in a vehicle in the 100 block of Toler. The vehicle was unlocked and appeared to have been ransacked as the console was open and multiple items scattered on the ground.
The suspect(s) in question was not initially located, but a short time later, officers received a burglary of a vehicle in progress call in the 700 block of Carver Street. The caller stated there was a male in a hoodie walking toward Agnew Street that had been breaking into cars.
Two officers who were in the immediate area responded and located two juvenile males matching the suspect descriptions on Carver. Both suspects were detained at the scene. Video surveillance was reviewed from the complainants' homes and one of the juveniles was positively identified as the suspect entering their vehicles.
One subject was taken into custody and charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and curfew violation. The second suspect was never seen in the vehicles and charged with curfew violations.
