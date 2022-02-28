The Mesquite Police Department has said an investigation revealed that Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson’s death on Jan. 22 was a result of a failed robbery attempt involving the exchange of a firearm.
Johnathan Pyle from Dallas, Simon Guillen from Wilmer, Crystal Guillen, mother of Simon Guillen, from Wilmer and a 15 year-old male from Dallas have been arrested in connection with Anderson's death.
All suspects have been charged with capital murder.
On Jan. 22 at about 7:05 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department was notified of what was initially believed to be a motor vehicle accident in the 2800 Block of Clay Mathis Road. A witness reported seeing a male subject fall from a vehicle at the location. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located 16-year-old Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson lying on the ground with what appeared to be a puncture wound to the chest. Mesquite Fire Department paramedics treated the victim at the scene and then transported him to a local hospital by ambulance, where he later died. The puncture wound to the victim’s chest was later determined to be a gunshot wound.
