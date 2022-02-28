Johnathan Pyle, 19, Simon Guillen, 18, Crystal Guillen, 34

From left to right: Johnathan Pyle, 19, Simon Guillen, 18, Crystal Guillen, 34

 Courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department

The Mesquite Police Department has said an investigation revealed that Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson’s death on Jan. 22 was a result of a failed robbery attempt involving the exchange of a firearm.

Johnathan Pyle from Dallas, Simon Guillen from Wilmer, Crystal Guillen, mother of Simon Guillen, from Wilmer and a 15 year-old male from Dallas have been arrested in connection with Anderson's death.

All suspects have been charged with capital murder.

On Jan. 22 at about 7:05 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department was notified of what was initially believed to be a motor vehicle accident in the 2800 Block of Clay Mathis Road. A witness reported seeing a male subject fall from a vehicle at the location. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located 16-year-old Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson lying on the ground with what appeared to be a puncture wound to the chest. Mesquite Fire Department paramedics treated the victim at the scene and then transported him to a local hospital by ambulance, where he later died. The puncture wound to the victim’s chest was later determined to be a gunshot wound.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments