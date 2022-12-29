Multiple suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery following a reported shooting in Mesquite, police announced on social media.
According to the Mesquite Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Emerald Drive at around 2:16 a.m. on Dec. 26 in reference to a shooting call. Police said a homeowner advised that four subjects wearing all black clothing were breaking into cars on the street. The homeowner also said their vehicle had been broken into. When they attempted to follow the suspects in their car, one of the male suspects discharged a handgun multiple times and told the homeowner not to follow them. Police said no one was struck by the handgun being discharged.
"While patrolling the area, officers located a female subject walking down the alley," the department stated. "Upon seeing the officer’s marked squad car, the female ducked behind a parked vehicle in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being seen. The female was dressed in a short sleeve shirt in the 30-degree weather and did not have a good reason for being in the area in the middle of the night.
"While the female subject was being detained, other officers checking the area had located property in the alley, including multiple black hoodies, a gun holster, ammunition, and property taken from vehicles in the area. Officers were able to contact other residents and obtain camera footage of the alleyway, which showed the female suspect, along with three other suspects, hiding the hoodies, ammo, gun holster, and stolen property in the area close to where the female was contacted. Upon learning of this information, additional officers continued to search the area and ultimately located the three other male suspects."
A K-9 was summoned to the scene to help find the firearm used, police said.
"Once deployed, K-9 Ferris was able to track and alert on a handgun hidden under a pile of leaves in the area," the department stated. "Officers later determined this recovered firearm to be stolen and had been taken in a burglary earlier in the month."
"Because the suspects displayed and discharged a deadly weapon in the course of committing their thefts, all subjects, in this case, were charged with the offense of Aggravated Robbery," the department stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
