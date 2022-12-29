police lights
Multiple suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery following a reported shooting in Mesquite, police announced on social media. 

According to the Mesquite Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Emerald Drive at around 2:16 a.m. on Dec. 26 in reference to a shooting call. Police said a homeowner advised that four subjects wearing all black clothing were breaking into cars on the street. The homeowner also said their vehicle had been broken into. When they attempted to follow the suspects in their car, one of the male suspects discharged a handgun multiple times and told the homeowner not to follow them. Police said no one was struck by the handgun being discharged.

