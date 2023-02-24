Mesquite community members gathered at Dallas College Eastfield to learn about where the local economy is going.
Three years after the pandemic, the state of Texas is continuing to recover at an unprecedented rate following an unprecedented decline, according to Stephen Clayton with the Dallas Federal Reserve.
“We had a very strong recovery coming out of the pandemic,” he said. “The fundamentals of our state economy are strong, and that strength allowed us to bounce back quickly from the unprecedentedly large economic pullback.”
According to Clayton, the state saw an over 1.4 million loss in jobs – almost 10% of its total job market – within five weeks at the start of the pandemic.
“It was 10 times more than the job loss seen in the great recession in 2008,” he said. “On a weekly basis, this is the greatest job loss we've ever seen.”
While it typically has taken years to recover from an economic recession, Clayton said Texas has recovered quicker than it has historically. While employment growth in the past has been around 2%, it has jumped to 4% to 6% in the last couple of years, and it’s still on the rise. According to Clayton, Texas has grown 1% above the national average each year in its employment rates.
With a strongly diverse economy powered largely by technology and manufacturing, the Dallas area was the second least impacted by the pandemic area, behind Austin. San Antonio was largely impacted due to its reliance on tourism. West Texas and Houston were also impacted due to a decrease in fuel demands.
Clayton said participation in the labor force has declined.
The most impacted part of the labor force was single mothers who worked in a face-to-face service industry. With a lack of access to affordable childcare, single mothers have had a harder time finding employment, according to Clayton.
Coming out of the pandemic, manufacturing has become a more prominent industry.
Construction has slowed due to supply chain issues, a labor shortage and higher interest rates, Clayton said.
When Mesquite Chamber of Commerce President Alexander Helgar asked Clayton what other sectors Mesquite should add to its increasingly diverse economy, Clayton said developers should be wary of class-A offices because of the current lack of demand.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
