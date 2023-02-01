220110_BeaverCreek_142(3).jpg

Festival Director Beau Beasley says fly fishing is open to anyone that wants to give it a try.

For several years, Beau Beasley has helped people from near and far find peace through fly fishing.

The city of Mesquite is gearing up for another year of the Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26 at the Mesquite Convention Center.

As part of the upcoming festival, a symposium called Beyond the Cast aims to help introduce more women to the sport of fly fishing. 
Women Fly Anglers are becoming a growing segment of the sport.
Festival Director Beau Beasley with his daughter on a day of fly fishing.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

