For several years, Beau Beasley has helped people from near and far find peace through fly fishing.
The city of Mesquite is gearing up for another year of the Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26 at the Mesquite Convention Center.
“This is the sixth annual Texas Fly Fishing and Brew festival,” Beasley said. “It's designed to introduce people to the joys of fly fishing on various levels, and we bring instructors from all over the country both locally and nationally, and it's just a great time to learn about fly fishing.”
At the festival, Beasley said he aims to demystify the sport and help people in the southwestern United States engage in this emerging style of fishing.
“When you think of fly fishing, you may think of English college professors smoking a pipe fly fishing for brook trout in the mountains,” he said. “That's not true. Anybody can fly fish, and you can fly fish for nearly anything. The smallest fish I caught on a fly rod is a very small brook trout native to Virginia that was about three inches long. The biggest thing I ever caught is a black tipped shark that was nearly six feet and weighed 125 pounds. I caught that on a fly rod. You can fly fish for nearly anything.”
When Beasley served as a paramedic, he helped who he later found to be a well-known angler, he said. The angler taught Beasley how to fly fish, thus spurring his passion to get others involved in the sport.
“As a career medic and career firefighter for 30 years, fly fishing helped me see sane,” he said. “Fly fishing helped me connect with the outdoors, the water and helped me find peace. It does that for everybody, not just me. That's why people like it.”
A key component of fly fishing, Beasley said, is giving the fish every advantage. As opposed to other styles of fishing, a fly angler uses only one hook and does not use live bait.
The festival originated as the Virginia Fly Fishing and Wine Festival. Beasley said that a Dallas vendor came to the festival and convinced Beasley to host a similar event in Texas. Starting in Plano, the festival eventually moved to Mesquite to host more vendors and attendees. Beasley says he expects around 80 to 90 vendors and over 1,200 attendees to show up over the weekend.
“It gets bigger every year, and we're bringing more women and children into the sport,” he said. “One of the exciting things is we're going to host the first ever in Texas two-day symposium for women called Beyond the Cast. We'll bring in instructors from all over the county to speak with them.”
Since coming to Texas, Beasley has been on a mission to educate locals on how they can fly fish anywhere.
“When I first came to Texas with this concept, literally no one got it,” he said. “I mean really got it until I talked to the tourism people in Mesquite. The very first response I would get was, 'you know there aren't any trout waters around here,' which is irrelevant to me. the biggest misconception is that you need to fish for trout. Texas is bigger than France, and there's only one trout stream in the entire state. The rest is warm water. Most of the fly fishers in Texas are fishing for bass, carp or cichlids, or they're on the coast. The biggest thing I had to do was convince people it would work. Fly anglers knew about it already.”
As fly fishing has grown in Texas, Beasley said that the festival and local businesses will feed off each other. By having local shops and clubs at the festival, attendees can find a new community in the sport.
“This is the perfect environment for people who don't know anything about fly fishing,” he said. “If you know nothing, and you've always wanted to learn, you can come and experience fly fishing on your own terms and at your own speed. This is heavily geared toward instruction.”
More information about the festival can be found at txflyfishingfestival.org/
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.