Sitting at 100% capacity and still trending upwards in traffic, the Mesquite Municipal Airport has begun the expanding process, as it’s acquired a 15,000 square-foot hangar. This is 1.5-times bigger than the other hangars seen throughout the airport, Pratt said.
According to Airport Manager Eric Pratt, Mesquite’s municipal airport is the city’s front door for an incoming business.
“This last year, we had about 102,000 operations, which is either a takeoff or a landing,” Pratt said. “What that amounts to, if you're looking at a 24-hour clock, because we are open 24/7, is having an aircraft on the runway almost every five-and-a-half minutes. We are a very busy general aviation airport, and most residents in Mesquite don't even know that we're here.”
From fueling an aircraft to finding a hotel for executives and incoming business representatives, the airport provides incoming and outgoing passengers a variety of services to encourage them to plant their flag in Mesquite.
“An airport and your economic development go hand in hand,” Pratt said. “As the airport continues to do better, your economic development continues to do better, and vice versa.”
Pratt said that one of the airport’s main focuses is economic development.
“Whenever an aircraft bases at the airport, if it's used for personal purposes, that aircraft brings us rent and fuel revenue,” he said. “All the proceeds we make at the airport, we spend at the airport to help grow the airport. If a company comes and bases with us, we get the rent and fuel, and that aircraft is taxed like any other business asset. It goes to help fund the community and school districts. With that, the airport has about a $25 million taxable value.”
The future of the airport’s development lies on a 55-acre plot stretching south. As more commercial traffic comes into the DFW area, the Mesquite Municipal Airport plans on attracting more visitors – specifically jets.
“We meet all the requirements out there for a national status, with the exception of having 20 based jets,” Pratt said. “When we grow, that's really the market we're really trying to attract and bring in.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
