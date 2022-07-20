Mesquite is changing its mindset to empower its youth.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, LaDonna Gulley, Mesquite ISD’s leadership and empowerment director, presented Mesquite ISD’s new framework to create a sense of belonging: the Mesquite Promise.
The Mesquite Promise, set to launch Aug. 1, will create a common philosophy and language across all Mesquite ISD schools to encourage students to build a closer relationship with their schools and communities, making a more positive impact on Mesquite.
According to Gulley, a recent survey revealed that only 43% of Mesquite ISD’s students in secondary schools feel a sense of belonging in their school and community. The district is adopting a mindset to highlight students’ potential to make a positive difference, rather than be seen as a problem that needs fixing, Gulley told council. Gully said the district also wants each student to feel an innate sense of worth while attending Mesquite ISD schools.
“We could have easily chosen respect because that’s something we do teach,” Gulley said. “But we chose dignity because we want every student to know their worth.”
Additionally, the district plans on promoting more relationship building with students to further a sense in belonging.
“This is a program that Mesquite ISD created, and you did not adopt something from another district from another state or county that may or may not work,” Council Member BW Smith said. “I want to applaud you for taking the initiative for building this program from within and not without.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
