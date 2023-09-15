Mr Webb.jpeg
Courtesy of Thaddeus Webb

This Thanksgiving, Mesquite ISD community members can tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to see Berry Middle School’s Thaddeus Webb perform with band directors from across the continent.

Following its inaugural appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade, Saluting America’s Band Directors project is bringing together band directors from across the country to New York City on November 23 under the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

