This Thanksgiving, Mesquite ISD community members can tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to see Berry Middle School’s Thaddeus Webb perform with band directors from across the continent.
Following its inaugural appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade, Saluting America’s Band Directors project is bringing together band directors from across the country to New York City on November 23 under the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”
Saluting America’s Band Directors is a nonprofit that talks about the influence band directors have on students' lives.
“We're not only teachers, but therapists, and sometimes we're family members,” said Webb, the band director at Berry Middle School in Mesquite. "We spend more time with children than their parents, when you think about from sixth to 12th grade, you'll see a kid all day long, then see them after school for practice. Then, you'll see them on weekends for a marching contest or on a Friday night at a football game. When you calculate those hours for a child from sixth to 12th grade, we develop a really strong bond and can help influence that child's life. They created the organization based on the effect directors have on their students.”
Webb found out about the parade from a fellow director in Morton, Texas. After applying to join the group for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Webb received a letter saying he had been accepted.
“I was really excited to learn I was in the parade,” Webb said. “I haven't marched in a parade since 2006, when I was a senior in college. I was excited about the opportunity.”
In addition to getting to march in a national parade, Webb saw this as an opportunity to continue a journey he began during the pandemic.
“I also went on a weight loss journey,” he said. “I lost about 180 pounds during the pandemic from running, walking, doing 5Ks and things of that nature. This is another opportunity for me to exercise and have the stamina for marching 2.5 miles while playing my trumpet.”
The band made up of directors is slated to play six songs throughout the event. The first three will be "Amazing Grace," the "Star Spangled Banner" and "Taps," all played at Ground Zero of the World Trade Center. The band will then play three marches as they travel 2.5 miles through the parade.
“We have to build endurance, so this morning, I was up at about 4 a.m. marching around my neighborhood, working on my posture, and I've gone to the gym,” Webb said. “I actually took my trumpet to LA Fitness in Cedar Hill, where I live to march about 2.5 miles on a treadmill.”
The over 400 band directors slated to march in the parade will arrive at their hotel in New York the Sunday before Thanksgiving to rehearse all together.
“It's basically a high school band trip for the band directors,” Webb said. “I'm a little anxious, excited of course. I think it will really hit me when I get there and get off the plane.”
Webb began his musical journey as a student in the seventh grade in southwest Arkansas. Coming from a musical family, he continued the tradition by learning the trumpet. As he continued learning trumpet, Webb said he drew a lot on influence from Chet Baker. While in college, Webb changed his major from engineering to trumpet performance and earned a teaching certification after discovering that music was his passion.
“I'm a very passionate teacher. I make sure the students know I love this,” Webb said. “They're aware. When I speak to fifth graders before I join band, I talk about how music can change your life and how music is a major part of their life already from the McDonald's jingle to video games and the songs we all listen to.”
