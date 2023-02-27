Elaine Schor is a special education teacher in Mesquite ISD. For five years, she has led Team Mesquite, a cheer leading squad that has placed earned silver and gold medals in recent Special Olympics cheerleading competitions. Schor helps both her team, made up of current and former students, bring the energy to any event
What brought you to launch Team Mesquite Cheer?
Over five years ago, Casey Allen, my current boss, sparked this idea with me and another special education teacher with the district. We went for it! Got it started and we had a lot of interest! Quite a few of the girls that started with us are still with the squad.
How many girls are on your team?
Currently, there are 17 cheerleaders on the squad.
What has been most rewarding since you launched this group?
The bonds and friendships I have formed with the cheerleaders and their families, not just for myself but also for the bonds that girls have formed with each other and that the parents have formed. We have such a wonderful group of girls with some seriously wonderful families.
What challenges have you faced?
This season in particular, has been a little challenging as we have had a lot of sickness and other things that have gotten in the way this season. This put us a little behind, but the girls and their families were so dedicated and flexible when I threw in some last-minute practices to get us ready for the competition. That's what got us ready for competition and I'm so grateful that the families are so willing and eager to do this!
How did it feel to earn silver at this year's Special Olympics cheerleading competition?
Like such a wonderful achievement for these girls and their families! This hasn't been an easy season and they really put in extra work to get us to silver! I am so very proud and blessed to have the best cheerleaders and parents!
How did you prepare for the competition?
We have weekly practices at a local recreation center. We started our season in October and started prepping for competition in November. With our season being a little tricky, we were a little behind and these girls did some last minute weekend practices to make it happen!!
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Going to the beach with my family.
What are your hobbies?
I have the cheerleading squad to keep me pretty busy. I also am an artist and paint in my free time and sell my artwork at local vendor events with my best friend.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I raise jumping spiders. I have 4 personal spiders and many baby spiderlings I am currently caring for.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.