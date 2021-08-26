Town East Robbery Aug 19

Rafael Alvarez

 Courtesy of MPD

Mesquite Police Department Investigators located and identified the suspect in the Town East Mall shooting on Aug. 19.

He has been identified as Rafael Alvarez, a 25-year-old man from Dallas. He has been arrested and charged with the offense of aggravated robbery.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments