Transportation Team Helps Students

The transportation department in Mesquite ISD donated and delivered Christmas gifts to 60 students in the district who don’t have a permanent or fixed address.
The initiative first started last year and was led by the district’s transportation director who wanted to do something for the community. Last year, the transportation team donated gifts to 25 students.
“In transportation, we don't get to show how much we care all the time. We can only show how much we care to be on time and maneuver whatever happens on the roadways with delays,” said Michelle Ramm, the district's transportation director. “I thought about Mesquite kids who are in need of love and caring and who need some necessities.”
The transportation has about 40 employees who will adopt kids to donate to for the holiday season. The students received a form and filled out their needs and wants. On the form, information only included their age, which school they attended and their gender.
“The things that normal kids don't ask for for Christmas, these kids are asking for and for us, it’s everyday essentials that we take for granted. It just breaks your heart when they start asking for the basic things,” Ramm said. “Some will put in there ‘Anything you give me I will be happy with.’ Some will say ‘Can you get something for my little brother’. It just pulls at your heart strings.”
Along with the gifts, students will receive a box of food with a variety of canned fruits, vegetables and meat. The transportation team will also give them a $10 gift card to be used at a fast food restaurant so that the children can have a hot meal. This year, the transportation team gave McDonald's and Taco Bell gift cards.
“They’ve been misplaced. They’re not in a permanent address because of all things that happen in life that aren’t their fault. They’re just kids,” Ramm said. “I think the biggest impact for the community is for these kids to know there’s someone out there that really cares about them and wants them to be successful and give them every opportunity that every other kid they go to school has.”
The transportation team was able to exceed their goal which was originally 50, but was able to donate to 60 students. Next year, the transportation team has set the goal for one hundred 60 students to help. In order to help as many as they can, they have also challenged other school districts to get involved for the next holiday season.
“We posted the challenge yesterday and already have two school districts in Texas who have accepted the challenge and they will do it for next year,” Ramm said. “I’m just really excited because if this can go beyond Mesquite and beyond Texas and go nationwide, think of all the kids we could help.”
