City to host Trash Bash
Join hundreds of volunteers as Keep Mesquite Beautiful cleans up Mesquite.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, starting at 1616 N. Galloway Ave.
Trash Bash is an opportunity for families, neighbors and groups to get outside and participate in a community litter cleanup event. Volunteers will be provided trash grabbers, safety vests, disposable gloves, and trash bags. Volunteers will dispose of trash bags and supplies at assigned locations. Pre-registration required so event organizers are able to coordinate supplies and cleanup site locations.
Spring Book Sale at Mesquite Main Library
The Friends of the Mesquite Public Library Member Preview Book Sale will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Main Library meeting room. The book sale is open to the public on Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friends memberships will be available at the door. Membership rates vary. For more information, call 972-216-6220.
Death by Design
Come out to the Mesquite Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 for the world premier of "Death by Design."
Retirees Fern and Wilbur Carter have just started hosting groups in their haunted bed and breakfast cabin home in the Appalachian mountains. They have differing opinions as to whether this is a good idea, but it’s clear they both love each other. As they await their guests, a raging thunderstorm plops an unexpected visitor into the house. Afterwards the real guests arrive. Trouble starts from the very beginning of their tumultuous arrival, as the booked group has lied about who they are and why they are here. The storm cuts the house completely off from any help, either by road or by phone… and then… the guests start dying in multiple ways. One of them must be the murderer, but who? Will those still left be able to solve the mystery and make it to see the sun rise?
You can expect laughs, jumps, scares, and even a real ghost or two to make an appearance in this hilarious new play by Stacey Upton Bracey.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Dungeons & Dragons Academy for kids
Are your kids interested in learning the game that’s entertained children since 1974?
Mesquite’s main library will offer basics for children 12 and under to introduce them to an infinite universe of world building and adventure from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.