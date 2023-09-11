The Hub Group, located along US 80, between Parkway Boulevard and Gus Thomasson Road, is slated to expand its footprint in Mesquite to account for overflow parking.
At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong presented the proposed expansion to council, saying the overflow parking will take up around seven out of approximately 10 acres of land, while 3.5 acres would be dedicated to preserving an existing floodplain.
According to Armstrong, the city received three letters of support for the expansion from a single owner of three separate parcels and seven letters in opposition to the proposed expansion.
Ashter Miller, a planner with the McAddams Group, told council that the primary feedback the Hub Group received for its proposed expansion included concerns of disturbing the surrounding habitats of local wildlife, noise complaints and possible trucks using South Parkway Boulevard causing traffic congestion.
Miller said that the Hub Group aims to preserve the existing floodplain on its property to minimize the impact on wildlife. While noise had been a concern for the neighborhood with a previous freight transport company occupying what is now the Hub Group, the property owner said they would conduct a noise impact study and provide proper screening to mitigate noise for nearby residents. Additionally, the overflow parking will only be used during the day, Miller said. Armstrong told council that since the Hub Group has moved into the property, the city has received no complaints from residents. Additionally, he told council that the floodplain would not allow the Hub Group to create any outlet onto Parkway Boulevard.
At the meeting, two community members spoke in favor of the expansion, saying the business is needed.
Council approved the expansion unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
