The Hub Group, located along US 80, between Parkway Boulevard and Gus Thomasson Road, is slated to expand its footprint in Mesquite to account for overflow parking.

At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong presented the proposed expansion to council, saying the overflow parking will take up around seven out of approximately 10 acres of land, while 3.5 acres would be dedicated to preserving an existing floodplain.


