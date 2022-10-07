This past weekend, the Mesquite Police Department partnered with Mesquite Parks and Recreation and hosted a Trunk or Treat to start of the Halloween month. Parks and Recreation also showed Monsters Inc and helped facilitate the event.
Town Hall
Join Council Member Jennifer Vidler for a Council District 3 town hall meeting on Oct. 13 from 7-8 p.m. at Austin Elementary School, 3020 Poteet Drive.
Residents will have a chance to ask questions and get to know their neighbors and representatives.
SBA offers small interest loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced the extension of hours at the Balch Springs and Dallas Disaster Loan Outreach Centers. Both centers will now be opened Mondays - Saturdays to meet the needs of businesses and individuals who were affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25.
SBA disaster assistance is available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. To learn more, visit www.SBA.gov.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
