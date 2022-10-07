MN roundup.jpg
Mesquite Police Department

Trunk or Treat

This past weekend, the Mesquite Police Department partnered with Mesquite Parks and Recreation and hosted a Trunk or Treat to start of the Halloween month. Parks and Recreation also showed Monsters Inc and helped facilitate the event.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

