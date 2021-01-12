On Jan. 4 around 2:09 p.m., officers from the Mesquite Police Department were dispatched to a business located in the 18000 Block of I-635 to investigate a theft in progress call.
A loss prevention officer at the location advised MPD dispatch that two men were stealing building materials and loading them into a black Chevrolet pickup truck.
The loss prevention officer advised that when he attempted to contact the suspects, the suspect vehicle fled the location at a high rate of speed.
While en route to the location, responding officers observed the suspect vehicle on Gus Thomasson Road.
When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to evade officers while driving at a high rate of speed.
A pursuit was initiated and continued into Dallas on Westbound Hwy 80/I-30. The pursuit came to an end when the suspect struck a parked vehicle in Dallas. The suspects were taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries. The driver was identified as Dennis James Skinner, 56, of Mesquite. He was charged with evading arrest w/vehicle, theft with 2 or more previous convictions, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger was identified as Terry Ray Jordan, 57, of Fort Worth. He was charged with theft and had an outstanding warrant.
The suspects are currently in the Dallas County Jail. Skinner’s bond was set at $32,500 and Jordan’s at $1,000.
