Voice to the homeless community

Mesquite resident David Allen has advocated for people who have shared his experience in mental illness, homelessness and disability.
Due to physical and mental health issues, Allen was homeless for many years and spent two years under a bridge in Mesquite. A volunteer from Sharing Life approached him with a place to stay, a government check and food stamps and helped him through that period.
“I went to Sharing Life when it was first opened,” he said. “It was a small building, and from there it grew to be very big. No one told me about it, and I walked in one day and didn’t know what it was about. I didn’t know it was a program that helped people in need, lower income people, homeless people. It depends on who it is who gets help for their situation.”
Four years later, Allen found a place to live at Fredisono Anointed Home and used his experience as a platform to talk to others to bring awareness to homelessness and mental illness. The home is owned by pastors Fredica and Fathay Kiawu of Ark of God Assembly of God Church in Mesquite. Faith was instrumental in his journey and has taught him to love himself and learn from the experience.
“I’ve had to go from hell and back. I’ve tried to kill myself five times, and it didn’t work. I’m seeing from what I had to go through to help others. Sometimes the community and our law enforcement commit crimes on our mentally ill people, and that’s where I come in to try and speak to anyone to try and see if we can get a special plan to help these kinds of people.”
During the pandemic, Sharing Life, Molina Healthcare and other resources used by the homeless community has shut down. As a result, the government funding for boarding houses, psych wards and assisted living have created problems within the low income, mentally ill and homeless community.
“I don't want people that need help to fall into a bondage where they are scared and they have fear and it controls them. We don't want mentally ill people to be paranoid, depressed and scared because of the pandemic,” Allen said. “We’re trying to help each other and be more independent than using Sharing Life as a tool to get help. It’s shut down at the moment because of the pandemic, and there's a lot of people hurting.”
Along with resources like Sharing Life, people that have faced a similar experience can get help from Dallas MetroCare, low income housing, adult protection agency and SNAP food stamps. Allen has also encouraged people to call him if they need someone to talk to or need help.
“How you can help yourself is to sit back and realize you can do it. Love yourself and know you can do it and fight for it, struggle for it, get back up and keep going,” Allen said. “Be patient and know that there are people out there that will help them but it takes time.”
