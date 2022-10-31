Clint Elsasser is Vanguard High School's dean. Having a background in construction, plumbing, ministry and more, he serves as a mentor for Mesquite ISD's budding CTE program.
How did you find your passion in hands-on work?
I grew up in a working-class family. My dad was a brick layer when I was younger and became a machinist later in life. My mom drove a dump truck and cement truck when I was younger. It was something that I was always around and had always come natural to me, so I didn’t realize it was a passion until I realized it could take me places beyond Lincoln.
How did wrestling help serve as an outlet for you?
It wasn’t the easiest for me growing up, so when I was a 9th grader I got introduced to wrestling. Again, it was something that ended up being a natural fit for me and a great way to get out my frustrations of life. I was able to take all the pain and frustration and focus it on an opponent and work my tail off to exhaustion. I just loved it. It was an individual sport, so I could see my hard work pay off as I progressed and won matches. In the beginning, I was just a ball of aggression. As I got older and better, it was about skill and precision. After my 9th grade year, I got into freestyle wrestling and was able to wrestle almost year-round. Simply put, it kept me out of trouble because I had to make sure my body was in shape and my grades were good enough to stay eligible.
What did the transition look like going from plumbing to your first year in teaching?
It was really rough actually. I was used to having a lot of freedom and working outside. Then I went to a classroom where kids didn’t listen to me, and I couldn’t fire them. Honestly, it took me about three years to change my heart and mindset to adjust to the way education and the classroom works. I still struggle at times, because I was in construction for so long, but I also think it gives me a great advantage because I do think so differently. Sometimes, what we think are our great weaknesses can be great advantages.
How did you get into ministry, and how did it affect your teaching once you got back into education?
I really struggled my first year of teaching and wanted out. I got a great opportunity to work with a youth group at the church I was attending, and it was just what I needed. I got to work with students and had the opportunity to travel the world taking mission trips. This gave me a world perspective when it comes to integrating into different cultures and understanding how and why people do what they do in different communities. It has been invaluable to me as an educator, especially working with different student populations. I often use what I learned in my mission’s training on relating to students and families.
How did your volunteer work at ground zero of 9/11 impact you personally?
Sometimes I don’t realize what an impact this had on my life. In a lot of ways I stuffed those experiences inside and kept them to myself. I think the way it comes out is realizing there is a lot that happens in our lives in a world that seems huge, but they are just little moments in time. Life is so much bigger than ourselves and our own little box. It also showed me that there are a lot of devastating things that people go through, and it is amazing how we can function and come together given the opportunity.
I would also say it also taught me that the best thing we can do in our lives if we are hurting is help someone else. There is an incredible amount of personal healing when we take the focus off ourselves and help others. Selflessness leads to wholeness.
How do you, as an educator, help students realize their worth?
I do my best to give them opportunities to grow. I do share my personal story at times to show them how far they can come with hard work. But I think the biggest thing is showing patience, grace and genuine care for “Who” they are. TD Jake’s has a quote: “You may have done what they said you’ve done, but you are NOT who they say you are.”
In your opinion, why is it important for students to learn a hands-on skill?
It depends on the student. I think it is important for students to learn hands on skills if they have an aptitude for it. Not everyone has the ability to do hands on, but if you are a hands on learner, it is important for them to figure that out and develop skills that they can be passionate about because it could lead them to a unique career path that they will feel successful in. Most schools and classrooms are set up for sit and get, and students should just learn because they are told. Unfortunately, there are more students that learn differently. It makes kids feel dumb and that they aren’t good enough to learn. That is not the case. Their brains are just wired differently. They are incredibly smart. They just learn different and have different gifts and talents.
What has it been like watching your daughter grow at Vanguard?
I’m a proud dad!! Nothing like watching your kids be successful and happy. We have a long way to go, but she is a lot like me, and our brains are wired the same. Her getting the opportunities I didn’t makes my heart happy.
How does it feel to spearhead such a successful CTE program?
There are a lot of people behind the scenes that have made this successful. The district’s CTE department is the engine behind making this all work, so they get to have a lot of the credit.
How long have you lived in the area?
I moved to the Dallas area in Feb. of 2002 and have been in this area since 2009.
What is one of your favorite childhood memories, growing up in Nebraska?
So many things. The changing of the seasons, hunting and fishing with my dad and brother on the weekends. Some of my greatest memories are actually the little things like bailing hay, working with cows and running heavy equipment in the summers. Going to a Nebraska football game on a cool Saturday morning and selling pop during the game.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I travel a lot with my son for soccer and spend as much time hanging with my kids. I like going on adventures and road trips, over the last few years I’ve really gotten into kayaking, so we do that a lot on our free weeks.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I went on a road trip to a wrestling tournament in Wyoming with an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling. At the time, we were just two goofy college kids on a road trip. He went on to become a gold medalist; I became a teacher!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.