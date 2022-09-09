A new car wash is coming to Mesquite off of Cartwright and Belt Line roads.
The incoming Wave Wash will be a sister location to the car wash off of Scyene Road and will have full services and vacuum stations available for use. The car wash also filters and reuses its water to mitigate environmental impact.
During a Monday meeting, City Council members Tandy Boroughs and Jennifer Vidler expressed traffic concerns. However, the applicant, Kyle Flemming, said the car wash will be able to stack up to 24 cars, not including the eight to 10 cars being serviced, without impacts to Cartwright or Belt Line. Additionally, the parking lot will open up to the neighboring Taco Bell to allow divers more access. Additional traffic calming measures would be put into effect as needed, Flemming said.
At the meeting, Flemming told council that opening a sister location would hopefully help the existing stacking happening on Scyene Road.
According to Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, there were two residents who expressed concerns about property maintenance. However, the applicant and adjoining property owners entered an agreement to ensure that some of the green space was preserved and maintained after the car wash was built.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.