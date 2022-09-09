Car Wash.png

At the meeting, Flemming told council that opening a sister location would hopefully help the existing stacking happening on Scyene Road. 

A new car wash is coming to Mesquite off of Cartwright and Belt Line roads.

The incoming Wave Wash will be a sister location to the car wash off of Scyene Road and will have full services and vacuum stations available for use. The car wash also filters and reuses its water to mitigate environmental impact.

