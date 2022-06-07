Ruth Kinyua, West Mesquite High School’s valedictorian recalls the moment that determined her academic future.
Sitting in Julia Tyndall’s fifth grade classroom at Galloway Elementary, Kinyua said she remembers hearing about Tyndall’s former student, Angela Akpan, being named Valedictorian of West Mesquite’s class of 2015. After pondering what a valedictorian could mean and asking more about Akpan, Kinyua finally got to meet who was to be her role model throughout her scholastic career.
“I didn't know what valedictorian meant, but I was really intrigued and wanted to meet her,” Kinyua said. “We kind of shared the same background because her family is from Nigeria. Mine are from Kenya. It was toward the end of school that I met her, and it was unbelievable getting to talk with somebody who accomplished so many great things.”
From that point on, Kinyua said, she was determined to become a valedictorian.
“[Tyndall] asked me if I could come down and talk with her students because there was a student named Ruth who was interested in what that meant and what that could mean for her,” Akpan said. “I decided to do it. I thought it was amazing that she had such ambition at such a young age. In the fifth grade, I did not know what a valedictorian was. I did not care. I was just in school. She was super bright and had a lot going for her at such a young age already. We just talked about it and (have) kept in touch ever since.”
Kinyua and Akpan said while exchanges were often short, the two would update each other on how life and school were going. Their last exchange was during quarantine, as Kinyua was about to start her senior year.
“I still saw her as a fifth grader in my head, because all of our correspondences had been through text message, and she told me that she was a senior and is about to graduate,” Akpan said. “I realized it had been seven years since we last saw each other, and she had accomplished everything she had set out to do, which to me was amazing. She surpassed everything I had done because she now has two full-ride scholarships to SMU.”
As the youngest in their families, they both recalled how their siblings also planted seeds in their minds to strive for academic achievement.
“To achieve what I wanted to achieve, pass that down to Ruth and see her expand on what I’ve done is really beautiful,” Akpan said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.