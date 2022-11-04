Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 10:16 am
The final hours of early voting are fast approaching and the Nov. 8 election day is just around the corner.
Here are a few things to know before and after heading to the polls:
Early voting
Early voting is open now through 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
According to county documents, Dallas County registered voters may vote at any early voting location. For a list of Dallas County early voting locations, visit dallascountyvotes.org.
Where to vote on election day
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
A full list of Dallas County polling locations and wait times can be found at dallascountyvotes.org.
Polling locations in Mesquite include:
Lakeside Activity Center, 101 Holley Park Drive next to City Lake Park
Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way
Eastfield Campus-Dallas College, G Building, Lobby, 3737 Motley Drive
What am I voting for?
For the Nov. 8 election, citizens will be casting votes for Texas Governor, Attorney General, state representative positions and more.
Dallas County voters can access a full sample ballot at dallascountyvotes.org/voter-lookup/#VoterEligibilitySearch
Where can I find results?
Dallas County posts election results at dallascountyvotes.org/election-results-and-maps/election-results/
The Texas Secretary of State hosts election results at sos.state.tx.us/elections/historical/index.shtml
Dallas County also has a page dedicated to fact checking rumors, which can be found at dallascountyvotes.org/rumor-control/
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
