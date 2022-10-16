Here are five things to do in the Mesquite region the week of October 17:
Wildflower Buffalo Stomp
Fall is the time to plant Texas bluebonnet seeds. Residents are invited to stomp seeds into the ground from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 22 to cultivate wildflowers next spring. Boots or tennis shoes are encouraged to stomp around the meadow located at 701 E. Kearney Road.
Downtown Farmers Market
Residents are invited to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in through November.
Attendees can discover a variety of locally sourced and crafted goods. Several food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Kaufman hosts inaugural harvest festival
The city of Kaufman revealed the music lineup for its inaugural Kaufman Harvest Fest. The rain or shine, all-day festival will take place on Oct. 22 at the Kaufman Sports Complex and feature performances from some of Texas music’s hottest emerging and established artists including Cory Morrow, Joshua Ray Walker, Blue Water Highway, Zac Wilkerson, Holly Tucker and Christopher Wright.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase and food trucks will be available on-site. Concert doors open at 2p.m.
Tickets for the Kaufman Harvest Fest concert are $25 per person and includes general admission parking on-site. Festival goers also have the option to purchase VIP tickets for $85. Amenities for VIP ticketholders include VIP parking, admission to the concert, VIP area access with dedicated bar, bathrooms, and stage viewing area. To purchase tickets and get more info, please click here.
Prior to the concert, there will be a parade on Washington St. at 9 a.m. and free family-friendly activities on the Downtown Square starting at 8 a.m..
Benefit concert
Erin McGrew has been active in the DFW theater scene for longer than she cares to admit as an actor, singer, pianist, composer, music director, and conductor. Keith Craker splits his time between being an actor, singer, music director, and producer in local theaters with being the lead vocalist of The East Texas Garage Band, a classic rock cover band based in Terrell, Texas. Join Keith and Erin for a benefit concert of the two of them doing what they do best — an intimate evening of jazz standards, show tunes, and soft rock ballads. The benefit is for Angela Dionne Craker's living and medical expenses as she battles cancer. The concert is scheduled from 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in historic downtown Mesquite at the Corner Theater, 214 W. Davis Street. Tickets are $20, kids under 12 are free, and donations are welcome.
Drag Brunch
The Mesquite Elks Lodge is hosting a drag brunch to benefit Texas Elks Children's Services at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Mesquite Elks Lodge No 2404.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.