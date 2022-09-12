5Ks, reunions, sales, oh my! Mesquite has several upcoming events as we reach mid-September. Check out what’s happening in Mesquite this week!
Guts and Gory Zombie Run & Challenge
Experience a zombie apocalypse at the Guts and Gory Zombie Run and Challenge on Sept. 17 at Camp Rorie Galloway, located at 3100 Lawson Road. The race will consist of pre-scheduled groups beginning at 10 a.m.
The event will involve a 3K race through the woods and participants will compete in challenges, obstacles, and missions designed to test their strength, speed, and problem-solving abilities. Racers will work in teams of five to collect survival essentials along the route to ensure safe passage to the finish line.
There are two ways to participate, as a runner or as part of the zombie horde. The fee is $25 per racer and free for zombies. Space is limited. Due to the graphic simulation of this event, participants must be 13 years or older. All registrants receive a race t-shirt, medal and swag bag.
Town Hall Tuesday
Ever wanted to know more about emergency preparedness? Join the city of Mesquite’s Town hall Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave in Training Rooms A & B. The city will provide tips and resources to help you stay prepared for emergencies.
Mesquite High School Class of 2012 Class Reunion
Have you wondered what your high school classmates have been up to over the last 10 years? Mesquite ISD’s class of 2012 reunion is scheduled from 6 p.m. Sep 16 through 1 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Hampton Inn and Suites Dallas-Mesquite, 1700 Rodeo Dr.
Read Play Talk Story Time
September 14 is National Live Creative Day. To celebrate, residents can come to the ReadPlayTalk Story Time at Town East Mall hosted by the Mesquite Arts Center. The story time will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the ReadPlayTalk Play Area.
Antique parking lot sale
Come out to the Antique Gallery of Mesquite, 3330 N Galloway Ave Ste 225, for its annual Parking Lot sale, with over 50 vendors. Attendees will have access to antiques, furniture, vintage and new decor, vintage clothes, knick knacks, collectables, and one-of-a-kind treasures.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.