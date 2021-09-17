When The Colony senior center fielder Olivia Wick traveled to Denver last year to participate in a softball tournament with her select team, Texas Glory, it never crossed her mind that it would serve as the start of the recruitment process for Regis University.
Texas Glory was in need of a practice field so that they could acclimate to the high altitude of the Mile High City. The team’s head coach reached out to Regis head softball coach Nicole Thompson, who gladly offered to let them use her team’s field. Thompson stayed to watch Texas Glory practice, and she was very impressed with what she saw from Wick.
“She watched us practice and she was like, ‘I like this kid,’” Wick said. “That’s when my recruiting process started.”
Wick made it official with Regis on Sept. 9, giving a verbal commitment to play college softball for the Rangers.
"I love Colorado,” she said. “Every time I came here, I knew this is the place where I want to go to school. Whenever I met the coaches, they were incredibly nice. It was just, overall, a perfect fit for me. Also, it's a Catholic school and I'm Catholic."
Wick has been a standout player for the Lady Cougars since she was a freshman. When all-state infielder Madison Hirsch, a junior for the Kansas Jayhawks, went down with a wrist injury that required surgery, Wick played a key role in The Colony reaching the Class 5A state semifinals during the 2019 season. Wick hit .439 and had 54 hits, 44 RBIs and scored 33 runs for a 39-3 team.
“I definitely felt the pressure my freshman year, but once you start playing, you get used it to it,” she said. “It really helped me with any pressure. The next three years, I just wanted to keep getting better and better.”
Last season, Wick was a key cog for a Lady Cougar team that qualified for the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. She hit seven home runs, drove in 19 runs and scored 41 runs. For her efforts, Wick was named the District 10-5A utility player of the year and also earned spots on the DFW FastPitch all-Metroplex first team and Star Local Media all-area first team.
This past season also marked the first time in several years that Wick got to play on the same team with her younger sister, Sabrina, a sophomore who is The Colony’s starting shortstop.
“I hadn't played with her since my rec ball league,” Olivia said. “It's nice to be on the same field as her and be able to get to talk with her and help her out. We're really close. So, being able to play on the same field is just amazing."
Wick thanked people in The Colony who have supported her over the years and also gave credit to Lady Cougars head coach Deana Coleman and Deana’s husband, Cedric, for her development as a player.
"They've done so much for me,” Wick said. “I don't think that I would be here without them. Coach Coleman is one of the best coaches that I've ever had. I have nothing but good things to say about her. I love her. Cedric is a great coach, too."
But of course, it was one day in Colorado that gave Wick will never forget about it. And because of it, a college in Denver will allow her to continue to play softball.
"It's been my dream since I started playing softball,” she said. “I wanted to get a scholarship and I wanted to play at the next level. Just knowing that I'm able to do that is amazing for me."
