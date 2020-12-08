MISD’s Leadership and Empowerment Team meets to discuss racial equity
- Collin College changes wintermester format
- Frisco establishes reinvestment zone
- McKinney explores parklet program
- Run-off election in The Colony is Tuesday
- Coppell run-off election set for Tuesday
- Habitat for Humanity of Denton County to host virtual meeting
- Mesquite police seek shooting suspects
- Carrollton says no water rate increase this year
Most Popular
-
Mesquite officers assist agencies after Dallas incident
-
Woman charged with endangerment after infant found in Coppell
-
Plano teen creates blog about mental health
-
Man charged with Celina murder was ex-boyfriend of victim's daughter, police say
-
Frisco baker's dreams come true on Food Network
-
North Texas businesses face more restrictive COVID-19 capacities
-
Plano police say car burglars have stolen 79 guns this year
-
Roll-back of services begins in North Texas
-
Plano West rallies past Plano late for postseason berth
-
Lewisville makes changes with re-opening rollback
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.