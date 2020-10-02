Monique Thompson

Little Elm ISD Place 1
Licensed professional counselor and educator
Number of years you've lived in the district: 15
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
The US News 2020 national ranking of high schools has Little Elm HS in 5,107th place nationally and 424th in Texas. We can do better. Our Texas Education Agency ratings are disappointing with all five of our elementary schools scoring a “C.” The ratings for each school are viewable at littleelmisd.net/domain/1167. We face challenges throughout the district on reading performance. Fortunately, school-community-partnerships is one practice that can have a positive impact on student scores. Many districts are using this approach with great results. My background is heavily soaked in community involvement. My early days were spent working with Title 1 schools in the southern sector of Dallas, and I have seen first-hand the positive outcomes that can be gained by priming key community partners. We would do well to better harness the talent of our town, improve district collaboration with the city council and our mayor, and increase parent engagement.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced?
Yes. Our special education falls short when it comes to the needs of our gifted students. We need expanded and enhanced programs for the students who need rigor but do not want to skip a grade. We need to look at the needs of those students who are academically talented and be proactive in identifying partnerships that could aid in supporting their needs. We can enhance the student population further by leveraging partnerships for mentoring and internships for students who are college bound. We have local non-profits with high levels of interest in supporting students working through the college application process, such as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and we now have a local Rotary. These are just two groups that can help students have rich experiences that support academic excellence at no cost to students, families, or the district.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
We need to develop a new program to address barriers to parent engagement. One gap in our parent involvement has been the missing two-way communication. We need a vehicle for parents to dialogue. At present, parents over-use social media to express concerns and do not have an efficient means of two-way communication. In particular, our Title 1 schools are required to have an annual parent meeting (Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Section 1116. PARENT AND FAMILY ENGAGEMENT) part of this requirement means we need to develop ways to remove barriers to parent and family engagement. I have recommended to our board using available resources that have helped other districts address barriers such as Tele-Townhalls (teletownhall.com/) and K-12Insight (k12insight.com). A better volunteer management program, an example is VolunteerNow, could help improve the use of talent in our town and to improve the collaboration between community organizations and the schools. There are existing models of volunteer management to help widen and deepen the reach of our district to meet the needs of students. We have city council members interested in helping our students get mentoring and internships with our town which would be a great opportunity all around. We have non-profits interested in working with our students and sharing resources. There are many great opportunities to enrich our district through principled leadership and community partnership, this is an area of expertise I bring to the table.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially?
Yes. I have attended the board meetings this past year and listened to the presentation of our CFO on the budget and was present when the state presented our most recent financial accountability audit. The communication between the CFO and the board has been seamless and transparent. Our most recent fiscal accountability shows we are doing fine in this area. We have proposition A on the ballot which simply means the district must return roughly $273,000 back to the state. The district could either return the funds or the state has the authority to detach commercial property from Little Elm ISD to lower tax collection. The state law requires that the decision about returning the funds be on the ballot, Proposition A, so that voters decide what we do to respond to the recapture. I will be voting to allow the district to send funds to the state to purchase attendance credits.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community?
I am now, and have always been, a reliable resource for the community. In the early days of my career I was given an award from the city of Dallas for my work with youth. I have designed after school programs and helped develop partnerships between schools and community partners for 20 plus years. Integrity and character are very, very important to me and I have mentored and continue to mentor students on the importance of being a transformational leader, not just someone in leadership, but someone who uses their gifts for the good of others. I have served as a Girl Scout troop leader and I have served as a volunteer coach for LEAYSA (Little Elm Area Youth Sports Association). A few years ago, my daughter, Tamia and I started out with five students and established a nonprofit that delivers a program, the Zero Debt College Project. Through this program, students have been able to get national recognition by the White House for their service to the community and learn many strategies to avoid student loan debt. We have a public Facebook group of over 3,000 members and a student membership of 300, including international and Spanish speaking students.
I am the communications chair for the PTA at Chavez where I built our first website this fall and I am a member of every PTA at every school in Little Elm ISD. I am a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and also serve the community through our many initiatives including the #CAP, College Application Process which helps students navigate the transition from high school to college. I am a member of Friendship Baptist Church in The Colony and serve on the scholarship ministry. This year I was nominated Faculty of the year by the University of Phoenix, where I have been an Associate Faculty member for 11 years. This is my 18th year as a consultant with SMU (Southern Methodist University) Perkins School of Theology.
I am in my second year as a member of Little Elm ISD CLASS, Community Leadership Academy for Supporting Success. In a recent CLASS meeting as we reviewed the district plans to reopen during COVID, I pointed out the deficits in our parent two-way communication. I have also met with our Deputy Superintendent about this problem and am excited to see changes already taking place. We are really moving to improve in this area, it was a critical error. As a member of the District Education Improvement Council, a position requiring nomination from school administration, I have recommended to our district to look at technology solutions that do not involve FaceBook or social media, there are many, many options available to districts to take into account the many types of parents, some of who are not social media types. It is critical to me that we create communication between the district, community, town, and business leaders, but most importantly our families, that is inclusive and allows for the district to nurture itself from positive relationships.
