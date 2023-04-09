Justin McBride

When McBride transferred back to Plano midway through his junior season in 2022, he arrived in the midst of something special. The four-star prospect carved out minutes immediately as part of a deep frontcourt that contributed to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the area round of the playoffs.

As a senior, McBride was tasked with helping steady the ship as Plano graduated an abundance of talent from that team. He submitted a fitting finish to his decorated high school career, helping lead the Wildcats to their first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2007.

 

