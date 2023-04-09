When McBride transferred back to Plano midway through his junior season in 2022, he arrived in the midst of something special. The four-star prospect carved out minutes immediately as part of a deep frontcourt that contributed to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the area round of the playoffs.
As a senior, McBride was tasked with helping steady the ship as Plano graduated an abundance of talent from that team. He submitted a fitting finish to his decorated high school career, helping lead the Wildcats to their first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2007.
Whereas Plano funneled much of its offense through its guards in 2022, the forward trio of McBride, senior Nikk Williams and junior Tyran Mason ran the show this season. McBride's well-rounded skill set shined plenty as a result, averaging 19.7 points and 9.3 rebounds on the year.
The 6-foot-7 McBride doubled as one of the Wildcats' most proficient playmakers at 2.4 assists per game and made his presence felt at the defensive end with 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks -- the lattermost standing out in Plano's area-round win over Highland Park when McBride posted a 20-point, 12-block double-double.
The Oklahoma State commit was recognized as the District 6-6A co-MVP and an all-state pick by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
