As a junior, Tuite was an all-state forward and one of the key pieces during Celina's run to its first-ever Class 4A state championship. And yet, the Northern Colorado commit had to undertake an even larger role for her senior season.
The graduation of alum Taylor Zdrojewski, last year's Star Local Media all-area MVP, left a sizable scoring void on the Lady Bobcats' front line. Zdrojewski totaled a staggering 176 goals during her two varsity campaigns for Celina.
Lady Bobcats head coach Alexander Adams praised Tuite for her willingness to step into that role as the centerpiece of the Celina offense, and although it meant some extra attention from opposing defenses, Tuite was up to the task and then some.
Tuite led the Lady Bobcats in scoring with 64 goals to go along with 17 assists, earning District 11-4A MVP honors along the way.
Tuite scored 14 goals during the postseason and, quite literally, saved her best for last. The dynamic forward etched her name in the UIL history books with a state tournament-record five goals scored in Celina's emphatic 8-1 rout of Stephenville in the 4A title game.
Helping lead the Lady Bobcats to back-to-back state championships, Tuite was voted as state tournament MVP.
