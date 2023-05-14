Lexi Tuite.JPG

As a junior, Tuite was an all-state forward and one of the key pieces during Celina's run to its first-ever Class 4A state championship. And yet, the Northern Colorado commit had to undertake an even larger role for her senior season.

The graduation of alum Taylor Zdrojewski, last year's Star Local Media all-area MVP, left a sizable scoring void on the Lady Bobcats' front line. Zdrojewski totaled a staggering 176 goals during her two varsity campaigns for Celina.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments