There was a party in Plano Tuesday night.

Well, at least on the home side of the gymnasium at Plano Senior High School, as the Wildcats won their first outright district title in 16 years and remain undefeated at 30-0 with two games remaining in the regular season. 

Here are some crowd photos from the big game last night:

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments