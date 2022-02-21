ALLEN — The Plano Senior boys basketball team started a new streak Monday night.
The Wildcats are now 1-0 in the Class 6A-Region I playoffs — securing the program's first playoff win since 2007 — by beating a resilient Prosper team 83-65 at Allen High School.
Four Plano Senior players scored in double figures and nine players scored in total, which pleased a raucous Wildcat crowd that filled more than 70 percent of the near capacity gym and forcing the Allen High School staff to open the bleachers behind one of the baskets. Junior forward Justin McBride and senior guard Xavier Williams paced Plano (33-0) with 18 points each. Williams brought the lightning with his defensive quickness resulting in turnovers and his knack for finding the right pass for an assist. While McBride came with the thunder, throwing down a dunk in the first half that caused the stands under the Plano Senior student section to rumble.
"We talked about all week how every team is in the same boat now," Plano Senior head coach Dean Christian said after the game. "If you lose, your season is over and everyone is pretty much 0-0 at this point. Nothing you have done in the past matters, and as you saw tonight, there are some great teams in this area. That Prosper team, and how they played tonight, they were unbelievable. That was an unbelievable basketball game."
Plano Senior advances to play the winner of the Lake Highlands vs. Arlington Bowie game, which tips off Tuesday, in the area round.
Using a suffocating defense to create and capitalize on multiple Prosper (19-16) turnovers, Plano Senior built a commanding 38-21 lead at the half. The Wildcats kept the momentum for most of the third quarter, as McBride and Williams continued to put on a show. The two combined to score 16 of the Wildcats' first 19 points in the quarter to build their biggest lead of the game at 59-32.
"It is hard for a team to defend when you have multiple guys scoring," Christian said. "I know today that may not be attractive for some of these five-star, four-star athletes, but when you have five-star, four-star athletes buy into (the team game) now you have something going. You have a team that can compete anywhere, anytime against any style of basketball. I am so proud of my guys' ability to play together and figure it out."
But Prosper wouldn't go out without a fight. The Eagles, who were led by junior guard Addison Harmon's game-high 30 points, scored an unanswered 14 points to close the third quarter, cutting Plano Senior's lead to 13 points, 59-46. Harmon knocked down a trio of 3s during the stretch, and then with three-tenths of a second left in the quarter, was fouled during a 3-point attempt. Harmon hit all three free throws to give the fans in green and white hope.
Despite its attempts to make it a less than four-possession game, Prosper was never able to cut its deficit down to less than double-digits in the fourth quarter. Plano Senior's depth, and the early cushion it built on its lead, was too much for the Eagles to overcome. The Wildcats' senior forward Robert Hall put an exclamation point on the victory by slamming home a dunk in the midst of an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter.
"I think I am the one who gets nervous in those situation," Christian said of watching Prosper make its run late in the third quarter. "I don't think our guys get nervous. Going 32-0 wasn't a cake walk. We got taken to a few overtime games, and had several very close games during the stretch where we had to execute and get a stop. I think our guys believe in themselves so much that when they need to lock in and get it done they do it. We have nine seniors, and they have gone through a lot of battles."
Plano Senior went up 16-10 in the first quarter by using a full-court defense to cause multiple Prosper turnovers, and then work the ball in the paint on offense. The Wildcats worked the ball inside to take high-percentage shots, and also dominated the glass on both ends of the floor in the first half. Eight players scored for Plano in the first half alone.
Senior guard Mahki Dorsey and Hall finished with 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Plano in the game. Dorsey scored 11 of his 15 in the first three quarters. Hall did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 8. Other players in the scoring mix for Plano were senior forward Elijah Brown with 9 points, junior forward Kaden Stuckey with 6, Nick Williams and Dre'lyn Hall with 2 each and Justin Buenaventura 1.
Prosper junior guard Zander James was the only other Eagle to net double digits with 10 points. Other scorers for Prosper were Brandt Evanson, Hunter Summers and Jaxon Ford with 6 points each, Carson McClendon with 3 and Zander James 2.
