Share your photos in your area by using the hashtag #snowstar or emailing them to erogers@starlocalmedia.com
SNOW SNAPSHOTS: Weather photos as winter storm blankets region
-
- Updated
- 0
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com
Click any reaction to login.
Recommended for you
As rain and oncoming winter weather began to blanket Frisco and surrounding north Texas, Frisco firefighters were on the job at one Frisco home.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) suspended rail operations Thursday through Sunday afternoon.
Sales tax revenue in The Colony grew by 26.7% between 2020 and 2021.
Coppell ISD students are competing with students across other area districts to raise the most community awareness about public health.
The following warming stations will be operational this week:
Due to inclement weather, Rowlett offices and facilities including City Hall, the Rowlett Public Library, the Rowlett Community Centre, Rowlett Animal Shelter, Municipal Court, and Community Development are closed Thursday.
Coppell announced that administrative offices and facilities will close Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.
The Celina Police Department is asking for help as it investigates some criminal mischief cases that may involve the use of a slingshot.
Lewisville is making operational changes due to the projections of inclement weather and ice accumulations over the next several days.
School districts throughout North Texas announced on Wednesday that they will close on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted inclement weather.
Allen ISD, Plano ISD and other districts announced on Wednesday that it will close on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted inclement weather.
Most Popular
-
Celina Fire Department responds to home fires in Bluewood subdivision
-
Here are all the school districts that have closed on Thursday and/or Friday
-
Plano police respond to fatal crash
-
Here’s how local school districts are preparing for the predicted winter weather
-
Mesquite police arrest suspects in connection with security guard's death
-
Dallas mayor says Plano, Frisco, McKinney are now cities on their own
-
Horn hires football coach: Dallas native Allen tabbed to lead Jaguars
-
Lewisville prepares for the winter storm
-
What Plano residents should know about this week's anticipated cold snap
-
What Allen residents should know about this week's anticipated cold snap
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.