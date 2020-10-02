Muni Janagarajan

Place 4
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March, The FISD Board failed to lead, manage and decide for our Frisco ISD families. Instead, they simply handed over the decision-making authority to the superintendent to lead during this pandemic. Not only did they turn over all authority for decision-making but also for spending. For example, the parents of seniors struggled to get the 2020 Graduation event scheduled from Frisco ISD administrators.
I have advocated for a safe reopening of our schools for this fall, mainly for our students' social, physical and emotional wellbeing. Academic achievements are better addressed when students attend in-person classes at school than virtual classrooms from home.
Even though the parents were given choices to choose between virtual and ‘in-person’ learning during this school year, the superintendent made a decision unilaterally to go virtual for the first three weeks and ignored the votes of parents who chose in-person classes.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
I would choose high school/college dual credit courses for expansion, making college accessible to more students. FISD should have an innovative partnership with Collin College and the upcoming UNT campus in Frisco to benefit students to get the maximum college credits while they are in high school. It should add a great value for education and zero costs to students or their families.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing? Please give examples.
In order for FISD to stay viable in the future, we need to offer a variety of programs. We need to give parents a catalog and choice of school their children want to go to. We should provide an innovative four-year magnet high school that would offer students high level courses, such as math, engineering and medicine, or we can dedicate high school exclusively for International Baccalaureate courses. Also, preparing our children for college and teaching them the skills they need to tackle the real world to be successful. At FISD, every student should find something that feeds their creativity and energizes their ambitions.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially? Please explain.
No. For the past 4 years, initial financial forecasting for the general fund has varied significantly from year-end actual revenue and expenditures. In part, this contributed to the premature ask for the tax ratification election in 2018. The increased revenue generated by raising the M&O rate to the maximum was unspent, sending nearly $54 million of taxpayer dollars to the district’s fund balance while needlessly dictating the expenditure of over $14 million to the State in recapture costs. If elected, I will push for improvements in the budgeting process by encouraging the use of a district-wide zero-based budgeting approach, increase oversight to ensure a more thorough analysis of district forecasts and improve transparency by establishing enhanced visibility of district expenditures related to debt and capital expenditures.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community?
First and foremost, I have a long, enduring relationship with the city of Frisco that started in January of 2013 when I first moved here from Plano. I have seen Frisco ISD grow in leaps and bounds, and I want to work with the district to see it flourish even more. My daughter was a senior at Centennial High School and graduated in June, and I am eager to give back to the district that was working with and for my child. I have volunteered to help out our high school students mentoring in the Independent Study & Mentorship (ISM) Business Symposium program.
I actively participate as a volunteer and a community leader. I have served on the board of directors for the Richwoods HOA since 2017. Richwoods is one of the largest gated communities with over 1600 homes, a budget of two million dollars, and a billion dollars in assets.
The safety and well-being of our children is particularly vital to me. I volunteered as a crossing guard at Vandeventer Middle School for three and a half years. Serving on the board will allow me to broaden the scope of my passion to ensure that our children are safe.
In addition, I regularly volunteer with various nonprofit organizations. I have organized and volunteered at various fundraising events for Frisco Family Services, Samaritan Inn, Frisco Fastpacs, events for special-needs children, and have successfully raised funds in support of these and other organizations.
