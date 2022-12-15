In hindsight, Bayless had some pretty big shoes to fill as her varsity career with the Lady Wolves took off as a sophomore in 2020. West was coming off its greatest season ever, having finished as Class 6A state runner-up behind a senior class chalked in Division I powerhouse hitters.
Over the next three seasons, Bayless helped steady the Lady Wolves as a state powerhouse. She was voted as District 6-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore and all-district first team as a junior. On the heels of a sensational senior campaign, Bayless was the unanimous pick for 6-6A MVP this past season — one that continued the Lady Wolves' run of excellence on the volleyball courts.
Bayless was entrusted with plenty of responsibility for this year's West squad, including in a leadership capacity as she helped bring along a roster chalked in varsity newcomers. On the court, her skill set was irreplaceable as a six-rotation standout who had fine-tuned her game over the years to become one of the state's most dangerous weapons at the net.
Bayless tallied 525 kills on a .304 hitting percentage, highlighted by a 40-kill masterclass in West's 3-2 win over Coppell on Oct. 4. She was a force behind the service line with a staggering 131 aces, as well as 71 blocks and 301 digs.
It all sparked a memorable year for the Lady Wolves, who strung together a 27-match win streak during the regular season on their way to capturing an outright 6-6A championship and advancing to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Bayless will continue her volleyball career at the next level with one of the top programs in the country, signed to play for recent NCAA Final Four qualifier Pittsburgh.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.