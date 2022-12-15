Blaire Bayless
Michael Horbovetz

In hindsight, Bayless had some pretty big shoes to fill as her varsity career with the Lady Wolves took off as a sophomore in 2020. West was coming off its greatest season ever, having finished as Class 6A state runner-up behind a senior class chalked in Division I powerhouse hitters.

Over the next three seasons, Bayless helped steady the Lady Wolves as a state powerhouse. She was voted as District 6-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore and all-district first team as a junior. On the heels of a sensational senior campaign, Bayless was the unanimous pick for 6-6A MVP this past season — one that continued the Lady Wolves' run of excellence on the volleyball courts.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments