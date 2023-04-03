Three years ago, Coppell went 18-17 overall and didn’t make the playoffs. But Cowgirls head coach Ryan Murphy felt that he had a young but talented team. One player that he said that had the potential to be a future star on the court was LaMendola.
LaMendola became a matchup nightmare. Whether it was a post up against an opposing player in the paint or 3-pointer against a smaller guard, the 6-foot-1 guard/forward used her versatility to dominate opposing players.
Prior to the start of her senior season, LaMendola announced her commitment to play women’s college basketball for Indiana.
That was only the start of big things to come for LaMendola and the Cowgirls.
Coppell authored its best season in program history this year, and LaMendola was the focal point for a Cowgirls squad that made the state tournament for the first time. Although Coppell’s season ended in heartbreak after a last-second 3-pointer by San Antonio Clark in the state semifinals, the Cowgirls had already rewritten the record books.
Named the co-MVP of District 6-6A, LaMendola filled up the stat sheet, averaging 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Not only did she earn the district’s top honor, but LaMendola was later named the Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
