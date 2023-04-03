Jules LaMendola

Three years ago, Coppell went 18-17 overall and didn’t make the playoffs. But Cowgirls head coach Ryan Murphy felt that he had a young but talented team. One player that he said that had the potential to be a future star on the court was LaMendola.

LaMendola became a matchup nightmare. Whether it was a post up against an opposing player in the paint or 3-pointer against a smaller guard, the 6-foot-1 guard/forward used her versatility to dominate opposing players.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments