Nancy Cline
Carrollton City Council, Place 5
Civil engineer
Number of years in the city: Over 21 years
What is the biggest challenge facing Carrollton, and how would you address it?
The city of Carrollton's greatest challenge is seizing the opportunities Carrollton has in order to sustain our recent successes of attracting high quality, sustainable developments. The city can leverage the remaining areas for development or redevelopment to contribute to the sense of community in Carrollton. One example from about 10 years ago is the H-Mart area of Carrollton that is a very vibrant development that attracts visitors to Carrollton. Desirable, strategic development can provide funding for improving quality of life features such as trails, parks, infrastructure and public safety improvements.
What should be the priorities as Carrollton continues to redevelop?
As Carrollton continues to redevelop, it is important to maintain high expectations for the re-developing properties to provide improvements and infrastructure that contributes to areas the city has identified as priorities. The city has had recent successes with the new developments in Downtown Carrollton, the David Weekly community north of downtown Carrollton and the Nickels & Dimes Ranch (now Castle Hills). It is critical to have similar expectations with redevelopment and educate developers on sustainable infrastructure. Sometimes it is necessary to wait for the right re-development opportunity to come along for a key development that the city owns like Trinity Mills station. Other times, it is appropriate for the city to consider incentives to encourage re-development that produces the desired product. Carrollton deserves attractive re-development/infrastructure, plantings and appealing properties with amenities. The city of Carrollton has been using CDBG monies to reconstruct entire older neighborhoods that have deteriorated. The city cannot afford to continue to rebuild all neighborhoods as they reach their design life expectancy and needs to ensure sustainable, innovative techniques are considered that may extend the design life of infrastructure improvements.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
I worked over 15 years for municipal governments and held various leadership positions. I understand the concepts of general funds and enterprise funds, capital improvement bonds, etc. I understand some areas of the city of Carrollton’s budget but need to research further to understand the entire budget going forward. At this time, I have not formed an opinion of an area the city needs to modify spending in.
I am aware of one of the city’s strategic goals to “build and maintain a consistently thriving and diverse financial base while being outstanding stewards of city resources.” There are items such as sidewalks that the city has a program to share costs (90/10) of sidewalk repairs with residents. Sometimes the city has been able to allocate some tax revenues to one time expenditures (like infrastructure) instead of recurring costs such as staff. I am cognizant of needs for funding in various areas in the city and also expectations to keep the property taxes low.
Are there any needs in the city not being met?
I think the city of Carrollton (like all of us) has room for improvement in meeting needs. Technology in today’s world is constantly changing. At the city, I understand significant reviews are going on and steps have been or will be taken to upgrade the city’s technology. Technology is a high priority for the city, especially after the website breach last year.
Infrastructure has struggled in years past due to a combination of our soils and the product provided by previous contractors. I look forward to participating in City Council work studies, council meetings and meetings with staff to go in-depth further to understand funding challenges and identified needs for the Capital Improvements Committee. There are still many sidewalks, streets and alleys that need improvement and facilities that are becoming dated.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
-Carrollton- Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees – 2005-2020, including four years as president and numerous other offices and committees during this time.
- 2003 CFBISD Bond Committee – Chair of Elementary sub-committee
-Civil engineer for the city of Carrollton from 1999-2005. I managed design and construction of roadway and drainage projects including:
- Belt Line east and west of Josey,
- Josey - south of Belt Line
- Hebron Parkway over the railroad tracks
- Extension of Eisenhower
- Charles Road
- Dudley Branch (Moore Farms), Furneaux Creek, Hutton Branch and trails within the projects.
- Numerous subdivision projects
- Water and wastewater project design
-Leadership Metrocrest – Class of 2001-2002
We raised our three children (now grown) in Carrollton. I have been active in our community through PTA, booster clubs, Scouts, Aldersgate UMC, recreational sports, etc. I have supported Metrocrest Services, Younglife, the Aldersgate UMC Food Share Program and other local organizations that provide support and encouragement to others in our community.
Why should people vote for you?
I understand the responsibility of a city councilperson through my experience on the CFBISD Board of Trustees for 15 years and my over 30 years of experience as a civil engineer managing the design and construction inspection of priority projects within allotted Budgets and timeframes. I have municipal experience preparing annual budgets, attending Council meetings, Planning & Zoning meetings, DART Meetings, NCTCOG meetings, etc. With the upcoming DART Silver line project and the Interstate 35E widening projects, my background as a civil engineer will benefit the City Council.
- As an elected school board member for CFBISD from 2005-2020, I listened to constituents, students, staff and others and voted for what I believed was best for the students and our community. I served as president for four years during that time.
- As a civil engineer, I’ve managed over $540 million in construction projects at TxDOT. I have spent my career prioritizing the public’s health, safety and welfare in all the decisions I make.
I worked for the city of Carrollton from 1999-2005 and served as Civil Engineering Division Manager leading the design and construction inspection of roadway projects, drainage improvement projects, trails, etc. I coordinated with DART on the Green Line and NTTA on PGBT.
I was President of the Texas Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) from 2007-2008. From 2016-2019, I served on the Global Board of ASCE as Region 6 Director representing Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Mexico.
Anything else you would like to add?
I will be available to the public and have an open door. We moved to Carrollton because of its diversity and have embraced the many cultures and opportunities of our diverse community. During my time on CFBISD Board of Trustees and as a civil engineer, I have served by supporting all persons, no matter their background.
I have three priorities:
- Keep Carrollton a safe, family friendly community for all
- Sustain a strong Community infrastructure – roads, drinking water, parks, trails, etc.
- Encourage appropriate development to help keep property taxes low and a great place to do business for big and small owners
Please e-mail me at nancy.s.cline1@gmail.com if you have any comment/questions or call me at 972-898-4668. I hope you will visit my webpage at votenancycline.com or my Facebook at “Nancy Cline for Carrollton City Council.” Please vote for me on May 1on the ballot for Carrollton City Council Place 5.
